Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Short North Piece of Cake

Peter Tonguette

Columbus couples, don’t be bashful: Short North Piece of Cake is eager to hear your vision of the ideal wedding cake. “If folks bring us an idea, some creativity, we feel as though that’s a pretty good wheelhouse for us,” says owner Bryce Minamayer, who purchased the bakery from previous owner Laura Harter in 2021.

Under ownership past and present, the bakery is receptive to what couples want to see—and, of course, taste—with their cake. “We listen to what their wants and needs are, and we put something together for them that meets those needs,” Minamyer says. “Sometimes it’s a more simplistic type of thing that we’ve probably done for many other folks, and then the other side of the spectrum is something that is very unique and very ‘we’ve never done anything like that before.’ ”

On either end of the spectrum, couples can rest assured that the staff will be singularly dedicated to designing, baking, decorating and delivering their cake. “I want everyone [on staff] to have a hand in that, as everything passes through,” Minamyer says. “That’s important, that everybody knows that that’s a focus for us. Joyous occasions are what we’re here for—to put smiles on people’s faces.”

In the glut of numerous pandemic-delayed weddings that are now taking place, Minamyer observes that couples’ taste in cakes has become more personal and less driven by trends. “It’s really cool to see different people wanting to do different things,” he says.