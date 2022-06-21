Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: The W Nail Bar

Dana Randall

Raised by parents running a family-owned business, sisters and Ohio natives Lauren Hunter and Manda Mason grew up wanting to do the same and open their own business. Enter The W Nail Bar, a sustainability-focused nail salon, which they launched in 2015. The company currently has 11 locations across two states, including eight salons in and around Columbus.

Disturbed by the prevalence of bacterial and fungal infections in many nail salons, Hunter and Mason wanted to create a safe and sanitary space for their customers. All their products are acrylic-free, and, because copper is a natural antiseptic, they use copper pots for pedicures instead of the bacteria-friendly jet tubs found in other salons.

The W Nail Bar’s success can also be attributed to leadership placing the same level of importance on the well-being of their employees as they do their customers. “We believe that creating a safe, clean and supportive environment for our team translates to a better guest experience,” says marketing manager Ali Graver. “Our employee-first mentality has been at the core of our business since it was founded. Our team means everything to us, and they are who we attribute success to.”

When it comes to weddings, Hunter and Mason have all your nail needs covered. “Not only do we love to spoil brides, but we accommodate bridal parties as well,” says Graver. “The W Nail Bar loves to pamper brides during this exciting chapter of their life! From the engagement to the honeymoon, we are there every step of the way to make sure your nails shine almost as bright as your diamond.”