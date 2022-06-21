Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Wanderlust Travel & Tours

Virginia Brown

Whether you prefer an all-inclusive trip to Cancun or an adventure in Antarctica, Leslie Sobnosky, owner of Wanderlust Travel & Tours, can help—she has planned it all before.

“For some people, their best trip may be going to a beach that you know, or going out of the country for the first time because they’ve never experienced that,” she says. “Some people may be more hungry for culture, so we may build an incredible Italy vacation for them, on the rail system or going up and renting a villa in Tuscany.” For others, Instagram may come into play, and they’re looking to the exotic, like Fiji or the Maldives, she adds. “I really [try] to narrow down a good destination for [each] client based on what they're telling me that they want to get out of their honeymoon,” she says.

With 13 years of experience, Sobnosky has a reputation for personalized service, or “Wanderlust moments,” which range from transfer upgrades to an unexpected bottle of bubbly or surprise limo services.

“I have a long range of long-term clients, and I think the biggest thing with travel is not just selling or showing a destination, but showing yourself to that client,” she says. “What services and extras are you going to give them that they’re not going to get with an online booking company, and what knowledge are you bringing to them that they're not going to be able to find if they just book a resort themselves?”