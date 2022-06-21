Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Wendy's Bridal

Brooke Preston

For more than four decades, Wendy’s Bridal has been highly regarded as a source for high-quality wedding gowns in Central Ohio. Yet some readers may not realize that Wendy’s also carries one of the area’s largest selections of stylish bridesmaid gowns. This year, readers helped spread the word, landing Wendy’s atop this hotly contested category again as this year’s co-winner.

The Dublin boutique carries dozens of bridesmaid dress lines from many of the most sought-after designers, including Sorella Vita by Essense of Australia, Morilee by Madeline Gardner, Jasmine, B2 and Belsoie.

There’s an extended range of size options from petite to plus, full lines of matched bridesmaid dresses to accompany many designer bridal gowns, and a number of budget-friendly selections, with many bridesmaid dresses clocking in under $200.

“It used to be only high-end shops would have well-made garments, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” says general manager Lil Stalnaker. “We seek out award-winning design houses with fashion-forward looks and fit, without steep pricing.”

As the shop’s website aptly puts it: “We’ve made it our mission to become the go-to source of fashion-forward bridesmaid dresses for any type of wedding. For more than 40 years, we have set the standard for bridesmaid fashion.” After yet another Best of Columbus Weddings nod this year, they’re poised to continue that standard for at least 40 more.