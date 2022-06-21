Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Wows and Vows

Dana Randall

With over 30 years of experience in the wedding industry, Wows and Vows owner Meb McMahon has built a reputation for herself by going above and beyond for her clients.

“We over-deliver, in the sense that we want to help couples articulate their vision and then some,” she says.

This client-first mentality has resulted in Wows and Vows—last year’s runner-up in our reader poll—tying for the title of best officiant in Central Ohio this year.

“It's wonderful to know that there are so many wedding couples to affirm my call to this,” says McMahon. “I want it to be personal, and I want it to be fun. By the end of the first consultation, I can let the couple know exactly how I can help them execute their vision.”

McMahon is interested in helping couples during every step of the wedding process, from officiating to coordinating to offering pre-marital and couple’s counseling.

“I am an ordained minister with a master’s in divinity degree and am a full-time pastor,” she says. “Weddings are sacred to me. About six [or] seven years ago, I realized that I really wanted to be with people during the little moments in their lives, not to instruct but to accompany, beyond the local church.”

For McMahon, it’s not just about knowing when to be there for the couples she serves, but knowing when to step back.

“I want a couple to have a great experience, while respecting their special day as well as the work of other vendors,” she says. “For instance, I'll step out of the way during the kiss so the photographer can do their best work.”