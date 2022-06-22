Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Columbus Museum of Art

Laurie Allen

Surrounded by breathtaking art and architecture, couples who choose the Columbus Museum of Art for their wedding venue can curate their own, one-of-a-kind experience.

From historically ornate to sleek and modern, “Columbus Museum offers a variety of unique environments, all in one venue,” says senior sales manager Alyx Bean. Maximum flexibility gives couples creative license to make their wedding day picture-perfect. “You can really go off-script with your concept ideas, and we’ll do everything we can to make it work,” Bean says.

The museum’s largest space is the Schottenstein Property Group Pavilion; its clean, modern design features light wood floors, skylights and a wall of glass for natural light. The pavilion serves as a blank canvas for any style and includes an outdoor balcony overlooking the Patricia M. Jurgensen Sculpture Garden, itself a venue-within-a-venue.

Another favorite is Derby Court, a dramatic space with a more historical feel featuring stone relief walls, limestone archways and a skylight ceiling. A glass Dale Chihuly sculpture creates a colorful, eye-popping focal point. The adjacent Broad Street Lobby is a grand entrance space with an intricately painted and gilt ceiling that can be used in conjunction with Derby Court.

Having several beautiful and distinctive spaces in one setting not only promotes maximum flexibility, it also helps achieve the art of compromise. For couples whose design aesthetics may not align, “we provide the best of both worlds,” Bean says.

Renting out the entire museum is one of several options and gives guests private access to certain galleries. “We give people the art experience,” Bean says. “During cocktail hour, guests can browse and engage with the art.”

CMA provides more than stunning scenery. The museum employs a designated events team and pairs every client with an event manager to help them navigate their big day. The venue offers dedicated parking, hospitality suites, furnishings, linens, bar services and catering, which also can be can customized.