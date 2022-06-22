Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Penzone Salons + Spas

Dana Randall

For the third year in a row, Central Ohio chain Penzone Salons + Spas has earned the top spot in the Salon: Makeup (tying this year with a newcomer) and the Salon: Hair categories. The local chain also took top honors in the Salon: Spa category for the second year. (The 2020 poll didn’t offer that category.) With six locations in Columbus and surrounding suburbs, Penzone Salons + Spas has become a go-to when it comes to preparations for tying the knot.

Whether you’re looking for a specific hairstyle, expert makeup application, a pre-wedding skincare routine or simply to wind down before the big day, Penzone has you covered

“For weddings specifically, we offer both in-salon and on-demand services. The benefit of booking with us is that you can achieve your entire bridal look under one roof—hair, makeup, nails, spa services,” says Frankart. “Our bridal coordinators will work with you to determine if you’d like to book in the salon or have us come to your home or venue. From there, they will schedule a trial and day-of services, including adds-on like light bites or a Champagne toast.”

The salon and spa chain also takes an innovative approach to beauty and self-care. They recently launched JetPeel—a needleless alternative to microneedling and Botox that’s currently exclusive to the brand in Central Ohio. “We’re proud to bring this innovation and any others that come our way to the Midwest,” says Frankart.