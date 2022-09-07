Wedding Wisdom Wednesday: Upcycled Style

Erin Burchwell

Weddings are at a 30-year high in 2022, and they're projected to grow next year by another 20 percent. Vendors and couples alike are eager to find creative ways to stand out while managing the stress of deadlines and expanding costs.

However, it's always best to work with your vendor, not behind their back. A good wedding vendor understands the state of our current economy, and they're usually willing to help you trim some costs. Communicate openly about your budget from the start so your vendor can offer support and advice.

Upcycling has been popular for a long time (and bottle arrangements even longer), but today, with thousands of creative minds sharing ideas on Pinterest, Instagram and more, couples are surrounded by upcycling inspiration Upcycling is a great way to save money, but no one wants to sacrifice a beautiful, upscale look. Working with a professional can help you marry those two goals.

One recent bride, Natalie Secrest, was passionate about incorporating upcycling into her special day with groom Jordan Nichols, and she was inspired by something most of us take for granted: empty kombucha bottles. Natalie appreciated not only the health benefits of kombucha, but also the shape and color of the bottles themselves. She and I drank kombucha for months and saved all our bottles for her wedding this May.

Instead of the expected rustic aesthetic often found with upcycled bottles, we achieved a very formal look at Everhart Gathering Place by lining them up in a straight row on long, Tuscan-style tables. We also tied some simple linen ribbon in a square knot on some of the taller bottles.

We also designed traditional, formal centerpieces on the remaining round tables (about half and half). We used the same sand-colored cheesecloth runners and clear votives on every table. The overall look was unique and sophisticated!

Natalie's upcycling dreams came true because we worked together and shared mutual expectations about the look we wanted to achieve and the savings involved. It was a lot of work to pack and transport 100 bottles, fill them with water, purchase and arrange flowers for them, and place them in an attractive layout, but the final result was well worth the effort.

Something many couples overlook is the fact that successful upcycling takes substantial time, even for a professional. They'll likely need to hire extra help to arrange everything and ensure a limited amount of setup on the big day. Having a friend come to “help” usually isn't the best option. It takes a lot of care and skill to handle flowers effectively, and most florists simply do not have the time to train someone new on the day of the event. Work with your vendor and ask what cost-saving measures they do and do not recommend.

Natalie's wedding was stunning, and she was excited to make a small, conscious social statement that reflected her values. And she and I were really, really healthy by the time we finished all that kombucha!

Some key elements that made our bottle project successful included:

Keeping all the bottles the same color and/or theme

Working with the florist to keep expectations realistic

Keeping the bottles in a linear row (round tables can create a merry-go-round look)

Using the same flowers as the bouquets and other tables

Saving bottles well in advance of the wedding date

If you want to incorporate the upcycling trend into your wedding, consult with your florist! With professional help, you can enjoy the savings, environmental benefits and unique look of upcycled elements.

Erin Burchwell grew to love flowers as a child travelling extensively across eastern Europe. In 2003, she startedThe Bloom Shoppe, and she's been designing and creating décor for weddings, parties, corporate fundraisers and private homes ever since. Her work is characterized by a rich use of color and texture, reflecting her unique international influences. She specializes in providing custom Christmas décor for private homes in Ohio. Her wedding work is now exclusively for personal flowers and consulting. Erin also has illustrated three children’s books about Ohio, and she devotes much of her time to art-related and volunteer projects.