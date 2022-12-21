Vote Now for the Best of Columbus Weddings 2023

It's that time of year ... the ballots are now open for voting in the 2023 Best of Columbus Weddings reader poll! This is your chance to recognize your favorite wedding vendors in dozens of categories. This year's ballot has more than 500 Central Ohio wedding vendors for your perusal. Don't see your fave? Cast a write-in vote to make sure they're recognized.

Vote now—one vote per person, please—at cbuswedmag.com/vote. The polls are open today through Feb. 3, 2023.

Wondering how we select the nominees on the ballots? It's simple: Our ballots include the top vote-getters in the category from the year before, as well as our advertising partners from the year before and the occasional editorial selection. Of course, winners are determined by one thing and one thing only: votes from our readers!

If you're a vendor interested in learning more about advertising with Columbus Weddings, please email advertise@columbusweddingsmag.com.