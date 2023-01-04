New & Noteworthy in the Columbus Weddings Scene

Openings

In June, the bridal, beauty and lifestyle suite Love & Luxe Co. set up shop in the Millennial Office Park in Dublin. The suite, which includes two gathering areas, four hair/makeup artist rooms, a coffee and hot tea station, and a kitchenette complete with a pre-stocked fridge, is co-owned by Shannon Goode of Goode Beauty and Madolyn Worrall of MM Creative Studio. The space can be booked for $150 per hour (with a three-hour minimum), regardless of whether the client is booking Goode Beauty, MM Creative or another hair/makeup artist. 6047 Frantz Road, Ste. 106, Dublin; 614-578-6941;loveandluxedublin.com

The Dempsey Event Center, an estate-style venue consisting of 10 acres for indoor and outdoor weddings, opened in September. The facility’s staff has a collective 30 years of experience in the weddings and events industry. Dempsey Event Center can accommodate around 70 people for indoor events, and 200-plus with an outdoor tent. The property includes a gazebo, koi pond, walking paths, luxurious ready rooms and more. 123 Hyatts Road, Delaware; 740-201-8849; dempseyevents.com

In October, the Hilton Columbus Downtown flung open the doors to its much-anticipated, 28-story second tower, bringing the hotel’s room count over 1,000. The new tower boasts two ballrooms, including a 15,000-square-foot ballroom named for noted Columbus artist Aminah Robinson. 402 N. High St., Columbus; 614-384-8600; hiltoncolumbusdowntown.com

Two new retailers increased bridal and bridesmaid options in the area this fall. An Australia-based maker of reasonably priced, comfortable and ethically manufactured gowns, Grace Loves Lace, opened its first Ohio showroom in the Short North this September. And Easton Town Center became home to the ninth U.S. location of Vow’d Weddings, sister store to Altar’d State, in November. The store offers wedding dresses, bridesmaids’ attire, party shoes and other accessories during one-on-one appointments, but walk-ins are also welcome. Grace Loves Lace, 640 N. High St., Columbus; 614-972-6109; graceloveslace.com; Vow’d Weddings, 3938 Easton Square Place E, Columbus; 614-858-5009;vowdweddings.com

After first winning fans at a kiosk at the Polaris Fashion Place and then operating at area farmers markets, Korean maker of French macarons Mjomii soft-launched its first storefront in November—perfect for sampling the sweet treats before placing a bulk order for your dessert table. 2560 Bethel Road, Columbus;mjomii.com

Announcements

In October, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and developer Crawford Hoying announced plans to partner on a boutique hotel at the 161 roundabout near Dublin’s Bridge Park. The hotel, which did not have a projected opening date at press time, will be “a culinary-forward lifestyle hotel,” Cameron Mitchell said in a statement. Included on the hotel’s property will be a new Cameron Mitchell restaurant, a number of outdoor spaces and an event center.

In July, New York-based winery and concert venue City Winery announced its first Ohio location, slated for the former Via Vecchia space at the Fort on the South Side. The property will include a restaurant, outdoor concert stage, commercial kitchen, wine production facility and event space with seating for 250, according to a report from The Columbus Dispatch. Other City Winery locations tout themselves as ideal venues for wedding ceremonies and receptions, as well as morning-after brunches, rehearsal dinners, engagement parties, showers and more. The brand also offers custom label wines—perfect for the vino-loving couple. City Winery is expected to open in early 2023. 2108 S. High St., Columbus;citywinery.com/columbus

Changes

After several setbacks, Genesis Downtown was due to open Sept. 1—but an electrical power line issue led to another delay. Construction is now set to wrap up on Jan. 20, but the venue has not yet announced when it will begin accepting bookings, says co-owner Taylor Keene. 17 E. Long St., Columbus; 614-726-7360;genesis-downtown.com

Citing supply-chain issues and increasing costs, Rockmill Brewery owner Matthew Barbee told The Dispatch in July that he was selling his establishment. The brewery’s property, including the event space and chapel, was listed for sale at $6.75 million. It is unclear if the property is hosting weddings during the transition; phone calls to the business were not immediately returned. 5705 Lithopolis Road NW, Lancaster; 740-215-5874;rockmillbrewery.com

In October, Ampersand Flowers & Events closed its retail storefront and event space in Worthington, but will continue its floral services. “Once the COVID restrictions lifted and large-scale gatherings returned, we simply had too many weddings to be able to continue offering retail options, too,” says owner Teena Parker, adding that the move also allows her to offer more planning, coordinating and officiating services. ampersandflowers.com

In honor of Columbus’ longest-serving woman on City Council, Downtown Columbus’ Cultural Arts Center—a popular site for wedding receptions and ceremonies—was renamed the Priscilla R. Tyson Cultural Arts Center in October. “We all owe her a debt of gratitude for everything she has done to enrich our shared cultural fabric,” Mayor Andy Ginther said in a statement to The Dispatch of Tyson, who left her position on the City Council in January 2022. 139 W. Main St., Columbus; 614-645-7047;culturalartscenteronline.org

A fire at the historic Buxton Inn resulted in some damage but no injuries, the inn announced on Instagram in October. General manager Jennifer Valenzuela says she hopes to have the hotel reopened in January, but the restaurant will be closed for several more months. 313 E. Broadway, Granville; 740-587-0001;buxtoninn.com

Gilded Social, selling gowns for bridesmaids and others at 65 E. Gay St. since 2018, closed its Downtown storefront in December and transitioned to focus on bridal attire at its Granville shop. A new studio in Gahanna, set to open in January, will offer alterations, gown cleaning and other services. 127 E. Elm St., Granville; 101 Mill St., Ste. 109, Gahanna; 614-430-9659;shopgildedsocial.com

A version of this story first appeared in the spring/summer 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in January 2023.