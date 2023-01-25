Wedding Planning Tips from Columbus-area Vendors

If you’ve flipped through our print edition (the spring/summer 2023 issue is available now!), you might have noticed little “Pro Tips” sprinkled throughout our Venue Guide and The Essentials listings. We’ve compiled those tips, all sourced from our current and recent advertising partners, to share with our web audience, too. Read on to see what information they have to say on everything from choosing the diamond for your ring to booking your honeymoon.

Elizabeth Burgan, COSI: Make sure you designate a point of contact for your day-of coordinator. They should have someone to check in with so they don’t disturb you on your big day!

Ann Marie Orren, Scioto Reserve Country Club: Number your RSVPs cards on the back! This way, if someone sends it back and doesn’t write in their name, you still know who it is from.

Molly Blundred, Jorgensen Farms: Scent is very closely related to your memory recall, so identify a signature scent for the wedding day to help bring back all the special moments in years to come! This can be incorporated into invitations, floral bouquets, center pieces, candles, etc., so every time you smell this scent in the future, you will be reminded of your wedding-day memories.

Christy Baker,Worthington Hills Country Club: If you do not like cake, choose to do something else instead of cake. Doughnuts, a dessert table or cupcakes are great alternatives!

Destiny Walters, The Postmark: Consider a private last dance after the guests leave.

Mike Rupert, Ohio Statehouse: Ohio-themed gifts or favors for your wedding party can be purchased at the Statehouse Museum Shop online or in the Map Room on the ground floor of the Ohio Statehouse.

Michelle Staley, Michelle Joy Photography: Assign a bridesmaid to bring an emergency kit with scissors, dress tape, a Tide pen, bobby pins and extra earring backs!

Jess Love, Jessica Love Photography: Get ready in a space with natural light! And give your bridal party time to get dressed before you, so they’re all looking top shape for your getting dressed photos.

Margaret Butler, Dublin Cleaners: Preserving your wedding gown allows your daughter the opportunity to consider wearing it in a shortened form or bustled to her own rehearsal and rehearsal dinner! Preserve your veil, too, in case she wants to incorporate it into her ensemble.

Josh Staley, Josh Staley Productions: Have your DJ scheduled to start music 30 minutes before the ceremony starts so there will be music ready to go as soon as guests arrive.

Elizabeth Burgan, COSI: Make sure you check your reception venue’s decorating policy. Some venues don’t allow helium, glitter or confetti.

Destiny Walters, The Postmark: Many people seem to enjoy gifting their talents. If you know someone who plays an instrument, they may be flattered to be asked to play as the guests are being seated and/or during the cocktail hour.

Michelle Staley, Michelle Joy Photography: Ask your florist to provide a few extra flowers and greenery pieces for your photographer to style with your invitation suite. They add such an elegant touch and display your entire color palette!

Jess Love, Jessica Love Photography: Sneak away for sunset photos, even if you’ve finished all your photos. That time away from the party with your partner will be one of your favorite parts of the day!

Margaret Butler, Dublin Cleaners: Try to incorporate something of your mother’s or grandmother’s gown in your wedding ensemble. ... Save all the remnants of your wedding gown after alterations so your kids can do this, too!!

Josh Staley, Josh Staley Productions: To maximize your dance floor, keep your bar in the same room as your dancing.

Elizabeth Burgan, COSI: If you choose to have a first look, ask your photographer to take shots from farther away so you can have a private moment with your soon-to-be spouse.

Jess Love, Jessica Love Photography: Add in a half hour of buffer time for most events, and make sure people know the schedule. That (might) stop them from bugging you about ‘what’s next’ on wedding day. Or hire a fabulous planner!

A version of this story first appeared in the spring/summer 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in January 2023.