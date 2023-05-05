Styled Shoot: Elevated Country Picnic

Now that spring weather finally seems like it’s here to stay, we thought we’d share this styled mini-shoot at Buss Farms. Styled by Larralyn Webb of Queen Anne’s Lace Photography and Stephanie Buss of Buss Farms in Pataskala, this shoot is perfect inspiration for an elopement with a picnic reception.

“When I first approached Stephanie and Matt, owners of Buss Farms, I asked them to envision the perfectly styled day on their property,” says Webb. “Stephanie, a partner of Surround design firm, has an incredible eye for style, so I knew she would have incredible ideas.”

Together, Buss and Webb set out to create an elevated scene that featured the property’s 40 rolling acres, as all the weddings hosted at Buss Farms to date had focused on the on-site barn.

Buss told Webb that when she and her husband, Matt, bought the property, “they loved how the hills reminded them of a European countryside,” says Webb. “We immediately decided to style it as a European countryside picnic wedding—elevated and chic, with beautiful vintage touches, right down to the vintage French earrings borrowed from Tish [Miller], owner of Truluck.”

After reaching out to some of their favorite vendors, planning was underway.

“Each one of them delivered, so perfectly encompassing the shoot we had been envisioning for months,” Webb says.

Vendors

Photographer:Queen Anne’s Lace Photography

Venue:Buss Farms

Flowers:Foraged 774

Stationery: Samson Studios

Gown:Lulus

Jewelry: Truluck

Hair and makeup: Makeup by Tatum

Suit:Men’s Wearhouse

Models: Naomi Lane and Logan Webb