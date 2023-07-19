Mini Styled Shoot at the Museum

It’s been a while since we shared a styled shoot around here, so we were thrilled to see this submission from Caroline O’Brien of Caroline Rose Photography. The shoot’s brilliantly colored florals are excellent inspiration for those planning a summer wedding, don’t you think?

O’Brien designed this shoot “to blend a modern and elegant style with the most beautiful and contemporary venue in Columbus, the Columbus Museum of Art,” she says. “I wanted to showcase a mix of some of the city’s best wedding vendors, some new and some seasoned, all the while introducing some of the kindest people I know in the process.”

O’Brien turned to real-life couple Nova, a model, and Tyler, a photographer (whom she calls a powerful content creating duo) to model.

“Keeping the style a little more classic and modern really helped all the details shine, from the bold florals to the delicately designed cookies,” O’Brien says. “I’m so thankful for the team that dedicated their time, talent and energy to bring this vision to life!”

Vendors

Photographer:Caroline Rose Photography

Venue:Columbus Museum of Art

Florist:Sweet Blossom Floral Co.

Rentals: Sage Hill Rentals

Desserts: Ginger Cakes & Bakes

Gown: White of Dublin

Bridal accessories: Edward Warren Jewelers

Hair and makeup: Color by Paige

Suit: model’s own

Models: Nova Frog and Tyler Wise