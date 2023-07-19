Mini Styled Shoot at the Museum
The Columbus Museum of Art plays host to a mini wedding shoot with a riot of color.
It’s been a while since we shared a styled shoot around here, so we were thrilled to see this submission from Caroline O’Brien of Caroline Rose Photography. The shoot’s brilliantly colored florals are excellent inspiration for those planning a summer wedding, don’t you think?
O’Brien designed this shoot “to blend a modern and elegant style with the most beautiful and contemporary venue in Columbus, the Columbus Museum of Art,” she says. “I wanted to showcase a mix of some of the city’s best wedding vendors, some new and some seasoned, all the while introducing some of the kindest people I know in the process.”
O’Brien turned to real-life couple Nova, a model, and Tyler, a photographer (whom she calls a powerful content creating duo) to model.
“Keeping the style a little more classic and modern really helped all the details shine, from the bold florals to the delicately designed cookies,” O’Brien says. “I’m so thankful for the team that dedicated their time, talent and energy to bring this vision to life!”
Vendors
Photographer:Caroline Rose Photography
Venue:Columbus Museum of Art
Florist:Sweet Blossom Floral Co.
Rentals: Sage Hill Rentals
Desserts: Ginger Cakes & Bakes
Gown: White of Dublin
Bridal accessories: Edward Warren Jewelers
Hair and makeup: Color by Paige
Suit: model’s own
Models: Nova Frog and Tyler Wise