LAST CHANCE to Submit Your Wedding!

You read that right, folks: We’re now into the final days of the submission period for the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, which will be released this June. All weddings that took place in Franklin and surrounding counties (Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union) are eligible; if your wedding took place outside that area, we may consider it for an online social media feature as well. We’re looking specifically for weddings that took place in the last 18 months.

Big or small, traditional or unique, religious or secular; we want to see it all. All couples are welcome, regardless of race, gender identity, physical ability or other factors—we celebrate Central Ohio’s diversity and are especially eager to see same-sex, cultural or ethnic weddings!

Submitting is easy; just follow the directions and fill out the form at cbuswedmag.com/submit. That’s it!

The submission period closes at 5 p.m. on March 31, so don’t wait—send in your wedding now.

Questions? Email editor Emma Frankart Henterly at ehenterly@columbusweddingsmag.com.

Photo: No caption; credit should be “Photo by Alexandra Gornago via Unsplash.com”