Letter from the Columbus Weddings Editor

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, which published in June 2021.

I have always loved weddings. Having a large family meant that I started attending them at an early age, and in my life I’ve been in them as a flower girl, bridesmaid, maid of honor and bride. I’ve even officiated a small family wedding and photographed a few elopements. When some people groan at the thought of sitting through a ceremony and reception, I get giddy. I sometimes ask complete strangers about their venue and photographer after learning they’re engaged or recently married. Editing this magazine is more than a job; it’s a passion.

It should be no surprise, then, that 2020 brought me a barrage of grief. Personal reaction to COVID-19 aside, I found my heart breaking over and over as I saw restrictions imposed, weddings postponed, businesses shuttered, guest lists slashed. I know from experience that planning a wedding can be incredibly stressful; planning one amid a global pandemic feels unfathomable.

And yet, Central Ohio couples found a way to make it work. I’m in awe of their resilience and commitment to fostering a safe environment for their guests—even when that means forgoing desired traditions or replacing invitations with Zoom links. That spirit is evidenced throughout our Real Weddings section (Page 49 of the print issue), which features six couples who found a way to make it work, and in our story about a family that planned not one, but three weddings in the last year (Page 20).

The vendor community has evolved and risen to the occasion, too. From finding ways to entertain guests while dancing was verboten (Page 22) to launching new endeavors in uncertain times (Page 24) to filling suddenly empty hours with networking and creative exercises (Page 42), Central Ohio wedding vendors have proven that they can roll with the punches.

As vaccine rollout continues and life begins to resemble something close to normalcy, I hope the local wedding community and the world at large will take lessons learned in the last year with them into the future. At Columbus Weddings, we are doing that already. Case in point: For this year’s Best of Columbus Weddings photo shoot, we found a real-life couple to model and skipped on hiring wedding party models. The decision not only helped cut down on COVID transmission risk among models during the shoot; it also facilitated crazy-good chemistry between the pair pretending to be newlyweds. See for yourself, and explore the vendors that our readers named as their favorites, on Page 27 of the print edition or online here.

Here’s to the hope that this will be the last pandemic-centric issue we craft. But even if it isn’t, know that Columbus Weddings will be here to help you plan your wedding—masked or not.

Stay safe, be well and happy planning!