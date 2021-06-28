Real Wedding Submissions Now Open!

Have you gotten married in the last year? Or maybe your wedding is coming up this summer? Either way, we want to feature your wedding in our next issue, which will release this December. We’re accepting submissions now through the end of September; just fill out the form at cbuswedmag.com/submit to be considered for print or web inclusion!

Questions? Message us on Instagram or Facebook, or you can email ehenterly@columbusweddingsmag.com.