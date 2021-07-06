Local Couples Celebrate Their Weddings with Their Pups

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2021.

Make no mistake: The folks behind Columbus Weddings love dogs. Editor Emma Frankart Henterly and art director Alyse Pasternak are both obsessed with theirs (pit bull mixes named Cam and Daisy for Emma, a toy poodle named Luna for Alyse), and who can blame them? Dogs are humanity’s best friend, after all. Here are just a few couples who share our staff’s affinity for our furry friends and found ways to fit them into their wedding days.

At top, Ashley and Zach Sinclair took portraits with their pup, Lilly, at Scioto Reserve Country Club on Feb. 13, 2021. It’s only fitting, as Zach proposed on Christmas Eve 2019 by giving Ashley a dog bandana that read, “My humans are getting married.”

Abigail Swihart-Valentine and Michael Valentine honored their German shepherds, Zara and Nova, by naming signature cocktails after them at their Oct. 16, 2020, wedding at The Club at Corazón. The pups also were incorporated into the crest on the couple’s invitations and other wedding-day signage.

River the golden retriever cut in on a dance with the bride at Alyssa and Brooks Fiala’s reception in their backyard on Oct. 9, 2020. The pair wed earlier that day at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Andreina Vincentelli and Dante Romano hosted a chic, intimate backyard wedding at their German Village home, and their 15-year-old Yorkie mix, Oliver, dressed for the occasion. Read more about their family-oriented fête in their Real Wedding feature.