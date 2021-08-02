Top Wedding Planning Tips from Columbus-area Vendors

If you’ve flipped through our print edition (fall/winter 2021 issue available now!) in the last year or so, you might have noticed little “Pro Tips” sprinkled throughout our Venue Guide and The Essentials listings. For the first time, we’ve compiled those tips, all sourced from our current and past advertising partners, to share with our web audience, too. Read on to see what information they have to share on everything from keeping your gown pristine to the best options for sparkler send-offs.

Nicole McCrate, Darby House: “Organize your seating chart display by last names in alphabetical order, instead of by table! This speeds up the process of guests finding their table and removes the task of guests having to scan through a list of 15-20 tables to find their names.”

Kathryn Givens, Worthington Jewelers: “Get your engagement ring professionally cleaned before big events. You’ll want your ring at its sparkling best for engagement photos, bridal shower(s) and, of course, the wedding! Your jeweler should be happy to clean your ring at no charge.”

Gina Cristofani, Columbus Athenaeum: “Think of ways to brand your event. Choose colors and themes, then carry them throughout your paper products, venue décor, favors, etc. Creating a cohesive design makes a much more memorable impression, and it doesn’t have to be monotonous. Whether it is “gold and blush elegance” or your love of sci-fi movies, pick a theme and go for it!”

Alisha Yoder, NorthStar Golf Club: “If you’re doing a sparkler send-off, make sure you get the extra-large ones!”

Heather DiMasi, White of Dublin: “Trust your bridal consultant, and be willing to step outside your comfort zone to try on styles you don’t think you’ll like. Dresses always look better on a body than on a hanger.”

Nicole McCrate, Darby House: “Day-of coordinators are key! It’s important to have an extra set of hands that are skilled in wedding-day execution to make sure things are happening on time, set correctly and going smoothly. Having a coordinator also allows you and your family to relax and enjoy the day!”

Kristin Gibson, 614 Wedding Photography: “For fall or winter weddings, your portrait time will vary depending on your wed-ding date. Be sure to discuss this with your photographer and wedding coordinator when determining your timeline!”

Christy Baker, Worthington Hills Country Club: “Improve the flow of the evening by cutting your cake and doing your first dance at the start, when you’re announced into the reception.”

Olivia Karp, Columbus Museum of Art: “Have you always dreamed of an outside wedding? Talk to your venue about how they handle the unplanned weather. Its best to finalize a “plan B” at the time of booking so you know what to expect if the weather is a bummer.”

Sara Bentley, L.A. Catering: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions or offer your ideas when meeting with vendors!”

Jana Nethers, Granville Inn: “Ask your venue or caterer if they have an option of a duo plate, so you and your guests don’t have to choose between two entrée choices.”

Margaret Butler, Dublin Cleaners: “Those helping with zipping or looping buttons on your wedding gown should wear white cotton gloves. Have a crochet hook handy for button loops. And be sure to take it with you, because your new spouse will need it to help you out of your gown!”

Shane Hampton, Alexander’s Jewelers: “Diamonds that are slightly below standard sizes look nearly the same but are priced better. For example, the price difference between a 1.95 carat and 2 carat diamond can be substantial.”

Lisa Johnson, New Era Weddings: “Breathe! This is the best day of your life. Take time to enjoy it.”