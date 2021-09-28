Real Wedding Submissions Close This Week

If you're newly married and want to see your wedding in the pages of our magazine, time is running out! The real wedding submission period ends this Thursday, Sept. 30, for the next issue of Columbus Weddings, which will be available in December 2021 and will look at upcoming trends for spring and summer 2022.

You'll find full information on what to submit and how at cbuswedmag.com/submit , but here are a few key details:

All real wedding submissions must come from the couple who wed, not from any of their vendors. (Vendors, you're welcome to send us styled photo shoots for consideration; email us for details.)

for details.) For best results, use a desktop or laptop to complete the submission form, not your phone or tablet.

We're looking for weddings that took place in Central Ohio (Franklin, Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union counties) in 2020 or 2021. Weddings that took place outside Central Ohio may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

We celebrate Central Ohio's diversity; LGBTQ+, multicultural/multiethnic, differently abled and other minorities are always welcome here!

Still waiting on photos from your photographer? Not sure you can make the cutoff? Have another question not addressed here or on the submission page ? No problem; just shoot us an email .

And don't worry if you can't make this deadline. Real wedding submissions will open again in a few months for our June 2022 issue!