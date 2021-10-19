To-be-weds of Central Ohio, rejoice! The Columbus Weddings Show returns to the Ohio Expo Center in January 2022 after taking a hiatus this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of your favorite attractions will be returning, while others are getting a refresh to make them better than ever before.

The show takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ohio Expo Center's Kasich Hall on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16. Each day features two fashion shows, which this year will be produced by none other than Thomas McClure of Fashion Week Columbus. And in between each fashion show will be an appearance by celebrity wedding planner David Tutera!

Tutera has made several appearances at the Columbus Weddings Show over the years, always with an engaging presentation and fan-favorite Q&A session with the audience. This is your chance to get expert planning advice about your wedding with the pro of wedding planning, whose impressive client list includes Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey, Elton John and so many more.

In addition to the daily stage presentation, visitors can purchase a VIP meet-and-greet ticket for either day of the show for just $25.

But there's more to enjoy at the 2022 Columbus Weddings Show, of course. New this year will be a sparkling wine tasting at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday and a wine and canvas event at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees will be able to sample delights from area caterers and bakers; find advice and resources from scores of wedding vendors; get access to show-exclusive deals and discounts; stroll through an all-new Gallery of Gowns; find info on scores of wedding vendors covering virtually every aspect of wedding planning; grab a glass of bubbly or other libation at the bar; and enter to win a share in over $10,000 in prizes!

You read that last part right; we're giving away more than $10,000 in prizes, and the only way to win will be to enter at the Columbus Weddings Show! How's that for stretching your wedding budget?

Tickets for the 2022 Columbus Weddings Show (and VIP meet-and-greet with Tutera) are on sale now at cbusweddings.com. Each member of our Countdown Club—the free membership program that includes a weekly newsletter, a print subscription to Columbus Weddings magazine and more—will get two free tickets to the show! Sign up now at cbuswedmag.com/Countdown to get access to your free tickets.