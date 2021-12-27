The Spring/Summer 2022 Issue Is Here!

Just in time for prime engagement season, the spring/summer 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings magazine is out now! It's jam-packed with more real weddings than we've been able to feature in a long time—more than 40 couples whose weddings took place in and around Central Ohio.

Also inside, you'll find a multipage feature of one of the most extravagant weddings we've seen in a long time: that of Leo Saliaj and Rita (Kenner) Saliaj, who owns floral company Prema Designs. Plus, we take a look at the creative ways some couples dealt with the pandemic-era challenge of hosting a mini-mony now and reception later; we showcase area vendors who make philanthropy part of their mission; and we have examples of ways that couples are dazzling their guests with special ceremony and reception details.

You'll also find all the usual suspects: a roundup of wedding industry news for the region, our Venue Guide and The Essentials listings of area pros, and our Real Wedding profile section, which is bigger and better than ever.

You can find Columbus Weddings at more than 150 locations around Central Ohio, wherever you can get our parent magazine, Columbus Monthly. Find stores near you that carry us using this Columbus Monthly database .