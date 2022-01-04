New and Noteworthy Happenings for Columbus Wedding Vendors

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in December 2021.

Openings

Portions of the wedding industry continue to defy the challenges of COVID, with many businesses launching or starting new endeavors since our June issue.

Four big names in the local wedding scene—Cameron Mitchell Premier Events, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, BTTS Holdings and Vue Columbus—have new venues. The Sanctuary on Neil, the Victorian Village venue operated by Cameron Mitchell’s catering arm, opened this fall, as did Wolf’s Ridge’s Understory in the Old North Columbus neighborhood. Nearby in Italian Village, Edison777 from BTTS Holdings—the folks behind The FIG Room, The Estate at New Albany, Brookshire, WatersEdge, Fiori Florals and Gourmet Fresh Catering—hosted its first wedding in August. Meanwhile, Retreat 21, an all-in-one property with an on-site event venue, cabins, winery/cidery and more from the folks behind Vue Columbus, is slated to open in late spring 2022 in Marysville.

In similar fashion, two well-known beauty names in the region have each opened rentable suites that are perfect for getting ready the morning of your wedding. Sunup Studios, a new venture from the folks behind The Blowout Bar and now-closed The Bride Bar, opened in New Albany in December 2021. The rentable “beauty prep studio” features lots of natural light, full-length mirrors, changing rooms, beauty-friendly electric setups (read: no blown fuses from too many styling tools), a kitchenette, hair stations and a lounge area. A four-hour Friday or Saturday rental starts at $500; each additional hour starts at $100. A second location is in the works, says owner Kristin DeJohn. And BeyoutifulCreations Bridal, from on-site hair stylist Denise Chesser, opened in Olde Towne East in August. This cozier option also includes mirrors, bar-height stools, a mini fridge and a lounge area. It’s available to rent for Chesser’s clients and non-clients alike; eight-hour bookings start at $150.

Find more local wedding inspiration:Sign up for a free print subscription to Columbus Weddings and join Countdown Club

Sunup Studios 45 Second St., New Albany BeyoutifulCreations Bridal 700 Bryden Rd., Ste. 242, Columbus

The new AC Hotel Columbus Downtown opened in June with 150 rooms and six suites, two meeting rooms with 2,400 square feet of flexible event space, and Lumin Skybar, a rooftop cocktail and tapas bar. The hotel is a new build behind an existing, historical façade in the Arena District; the event spaces overlook Goodale Park, while Lumin’s rooftop patio offers views of Downtown and the Short North.

AC Hotel Columbus Downtown 517 Park St., Columbus, 614-227-6100

A slew of Black- and women-owned businesses have launched or expanded in the last six months: Juana Williams opened a second location of J’s Sweet Treats on the second floor of Polaris Fashion Place in July. Williams’ business originally launched as a cottage kitchen in 2016 and opened its first brick-and-mortar location south of Downtown in early March 2020. Also opening in Polaris in July was Bridal Beauty Co. x DramaFree Beauty. Bridal Beauty Co. sells makeup from its parent company, Drama-Free Beauty, and offers beauty services including makeup application, hair styling, hair extensions, manicures and pedicures, facials, massages, men’s cuts and more. To the south, there’s Genesis Downtown, an event venue that opened in late 2021 in the historic Standard Building. It accommodates around 150 guests and includes 2,700 square feet of event space, a prep kitchen, a ready room and industrial-chic vibes. And then there’s Priceless Moments by Design, a mobile bridal boutique that launched in August. Owner Liana Beal brings a selection of gowns to the bride’s chosen location, as well as a full-length mirror, mannequins, accessories and necessary undergarments to give skirts their “fluff.” Beal carries gowns from Omélie Bridal, as well as a few of her own designs; most gowns can be customized for an additional fee.

Finally, Chicago-based Howl at the Moon has opened a location in Columbus. The dueling piano bar concept took over the former Bar Louie space in the Arena District, even as competitor The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar left the area for new digs to the north. If Big Bang’s popularity among bachelor and bachelorette parties is any indicator, Howl at the Moon is sure to be another hot spot for to-be-weds celebrating their final flings.

Howl at the Moon 504 N. Park St., Columbus, 614-568-4695

Changes

The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar, two-time winner in the Local Bachelorette Party category of our Best of Columbus Weddings reader poll, has moved from the Arena District to the University District.

The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar 1516 N. High St., Columbus, 614-947-0434

In September, On Paper announced a rebrand of its custom design and print studio. On Paper Press is located across the street from its retail sister store in the Short North. The new studio is open by appointment only.

On Paper 692 N. High St. #206, 614-935-9530

Closings

Downtown’s Snowden Gray Mansion bade the community adieu via an announcement in its Instagram bio this summer, and, citing myriad challenges brought on by the pandemic and subsequent labor crisis, Sassafras Bakery in Worthington shut its doors for the last time in August. (Owner A.J. Perry told our sister publication, Columbus Monthly, that she’s thinking about ways to evolve the brand, including writing a cookbook.)

Other brands’ closings are only partial: Made From Scratch ended its catering services to focus on management and consulting; Igloo Letterpress closed its Worthington storefront but continues to offer custom invitation suites online; and The Smithery left its Grandview storefront and stopped offering most jewelry-making classes, though it will continue offering the Make Your Own Wedding Band Workshop and selling bespoke and limited-collection jewelry online.