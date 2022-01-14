Gift Your Partner Some Arm Candy

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in December 2021.

Many couples exchange love letters or gifts the morning before they wed. A watch is a traditional gift from a bride to a groom, but why should the guys be the only ones with wrist adornments? Here are some options for men, women or nonbinary folks who want to sport a little extra sparkle and shine on their wedding day, all from local jewelers.

Watches, left to right:

Ball Engineer watch, leather, $1,799 from Alexander’s Jewelers

Tissot T-Wave watch, two-tone steel, $415 from Alexander's Jewelers

Pre-owned Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, steel, $5,200 from Alexander's Jewelers

Bracelets, left to right:

Luvente bracelet with 0.75ctw diamonds, white gold, $4,940 from Worthington Jewelers

Luvente bracelet with 1ctw diamonds, white and yellow gold, $3,400 from Worthington Jewelers

Anna Zuckerman Olivia 46 baguette cuff with 6ctw cubic zirconia, gold-plated sterling silver, $199 from Worthington Jewelers

Kelly Waters cuff with cubic zirconia, rose gold plated, $240 from Worthington Jewelers

Sophia by Design bracelet with 0.14ctw diamonds, yellow gold, $1,480 from Worthington Jewelers

Midas paperclip bracelet and clasp, yellow gold, $1,505 (for set) from Worthington Jewelers