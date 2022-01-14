Gift Your Partner Some Arm Candy

Morning-of wedding gift ideas for all genders

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in December 2021. 

Gift options for men, women and nonbinary folks from local jewelers

Many couples exchange love letters or gifts the morning before they wed. A watch is a traditional gift from a bride to a groom, but why should the guys be the only ones with wrist adornments? Here are some options for men, women or nonbinary folks who want to sport a little extra sparkle and shine on their wedding day, all from local jewelers. 

Watches, left to right: 

Ball Engineer watch, leather, $1,799 from Alexander’s Jewelers 

Tissot T-Wave watch, two-tone steel, $415 from Alexander's Jewelers 

Pre-owned Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, steel, $5,200 from Alexander's Jewelers 

Bracelets, left to right: 

Luvente bracelet with 0.75ctw diamonds, white gold, $4,940 from Worthington Jewelers 

Luvente bracelet with 1ctw diamonds, white and yellow gold, $3,400 from Worthington Jewelers 

Anna Zuckerman Olivia 46 baguette cuff with 6ctw cubic zirconia, gold-plated sterling silver, $199 from Worthington Jewelers 

Kelly Waters cuff with cubic zirconia, rose gold plated, $240 from Worthington Jewelers 

Sophia by Design bracelet with 0.14ctw diamonds, yellow gold, $1,480 from Worthington Jewelers 

Midas paperclip bracelet and clasp, yellow gold, $1,505 (for set) from Worthington Jewelers 