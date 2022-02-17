Here's How to See Your Wedding in Columbus Weddings Magazine

If you or someone you know has gotten married in the last year, we want to hear about it! We're still accepting real wedding submissions for our fall/winter 2022 issue, which will come out this June, through the end of March.

Any wedding that took place in Central Ohio in 2021 or 2022 is eligible for consideration in the issue. We're especially interested in showcasing the beautiful diversity that Central Ohio has to offer, so weddings with couples who are same-sex, people of color, differently abled, different religions or cultures, and all ages (over 18) are welcome and celebrated!

Find the full guidelines and a link to the submission form at cbuswedmag.com/submit .

Real wedding submissions must come from the couple themselves. Vendors, feel free to share the above link with your recent clients! And if you've participated in a recent styled photo shoot, you're welcome to submit that for consideration as well; instructions are also included in the "submit" link above.

The deadline for all content submissions for the next issue is Thursday, March 31, so don't wait!