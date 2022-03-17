Last Chance to Submit Your Wedding!

Couples can submit their weddings for consideration in our fall/winter 2022 issue through the end of this month.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Time is running out to submit your wedding for consideration in our fall/winter 2022 issue, which publishes this June! Columbus Weddings is accepting submissions of real, local weddings through the end of this month; submissions officially close in two weeks, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

View the guidelines for submissions, or go straight to the submission form.

We can't wait to see your wedding!