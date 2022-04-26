Open Houses and Other Events This Spring

Wedding season is officially in full swing, but there's more going on in Central Ohio than just the weddings themselves. If you're currently planning your wedding for later this year and beyond, we want to put a few local events on your radar. Mark your calendars for the following events that focus on gown shopping, venue selection and registry planning.

First up is a grand opening celebration at The Sanctuary on Neil, the new Victorian Village venue managed by the folks at Cameron Mitchell Premier Events. This Saturday, April 30, head to The Sanctuary on Neil (610 Neil Ave.) at 7 p.m. for a Spanish wine tasting in partnership with Heidelberg Distributing. In addition to wine flights, the event will include Spanish tapas and a tour of the historic building. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by calling 614-816-4808. Space is limited.

Next month is the Macy's Wedding Registry Experience at the Easton store (4141 Easton Loop E). Head there between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, to chat with Macy's registry experts and see top picks for your own registry. The event will also feature giveaways, local vendors to help you plan the rest of your day, a 360-degree photo booth, dessert samples and bubbly, beauty and product demos, and a fashion show at 2:30 p.m. This is a free event, but registration is required. Register and find more information on Eventbrite or by scanning the QR code above.

And in June, Gilded Social is celebrating the grand opening of Gilded Social: The Bridal Shop. The appointment-only bridal boutique (127 E. Elm St., Granville) will carry designers like Aire Barcelona, Rosa Clara, Amsale, BHLDN bridal consignment and more, including its own exclusive collection: Characters, which includes petite lengths and plus sizes. The shop will also carry accessories, including pieces from Delaware, Ohio-based Cori Lynn Co. The grand opening event takes place from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, and will include shop tours, bubbles and bites, and exclusive discounts. Find more information and RSVP to the free event at Gilded Social's website.

Finally, speaking of wedding gowns, a number of local boutiques are hosting trunk shows in the coming months: