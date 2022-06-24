Latest Central Ohio Wedding News

OPENINGS

The Barn of Hidden Valley recently held its first wedding. Nestled between New Albany and Granville, this rustic venue offers hourly and full-day rentals with access to the barn, dressing rooms, a patio and outdoor spaces. Tables and chairs are provided; an event planner and coordinator can be added for an additional fee. 4212 Northridge Road, Alexandria; 614-896-4309; thebarnhv.com

Buss Farms debuted its new event venue with an open house in May, though the first wedding officially took place there back in October 2021. The working cattle farm, established in 2020, features a late-1800s barn, early 1900s farmhouse and outdoor space. 10209 Worthington Road, Pataskala; 740-564-4649; buss-farms.com

In February, Sunup Studios announced a second location near Grandview. The new beauty prep space began taking reservations in May. 850 King Ave., Suite C, Columbus; sunupstudios.com

After discovering her love for floral design while planning her summer 2020 wedding, Hannah Hamilton opened Lemonwood Floral earlier this year. If Hamilton’s name sounds familiar, that’s because her wedding photos appeared in our spring/summer 2021 issue. lemonwoodfloral.com

After debuting a stunning collection of wedding gowns at the Columbus Weddings Show in January, local designer Gerardo Encinas has made bridalwear a regular offering at his Downtown boutique, Encinas Designs. Plans are in the works to open a storefront next door in June that’s dedicated to wedding and quinceañera gowns. 267 S. Third St., Columbus; instagram.com/encinasdesigns

Downtown bridesmaid and special occasion shop Gilded Social now has a second location focused on wedding gowns. Gilded Social Bridal officially opened in March and hosted its grand opening celebration at the appointment-only boutique in late June. Gilded Social also began offering preservation services via Wedding Gown Preservation Co. in early April and is now partnering with Mary Ellen Metzger of Alterations & Sewing by M.E. to offer in-house alterations at the Downtown storefront. 127 E. Elm St., Granville; 65 E. Gay St., Second Floor, Columbus; 614-430-9659; shopgildedsocial.com

CLOSINGS

We are sad to report that Stoutsville barn venue The Pavilion at Orchard View was destroyed by a fire in late November 2021. Fire officials suspect an electrical issue was to blame, according to the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Via Vecchia Winery, located on the South Side, was sold to new owners in January, according to an email from previous co-owner Michael Elmer. The event venue located next door to the winery is closed.

CHANGES

One of Central Ohio’s most popular venues, Jorgensen Farms, is renovating its Historic Barn. Joining the barn will be a new ceremony building; a courtyard between the two spaces was designed with cocktail hours in mind. Two new suites with a joining covered patio will serve as ready rooms for couples and will each include a living area, kitchenette, vanity space and full bathroom. The new spaces are slated to open Sept. 2, with an open house on Oct. 2. 7500 Harlem Road, Westerville; 614-855-2697; jorgensen-farms.com

Another Central Ohio mainstay in the wedding sphere, WatersEdge Event + Conference Venue, is also expanding. Upon completion in 2023, the Hilliard facility will be 20,000 square feet and will feature two distinct spaces; the new addition will have midcentury modern and industrial design influences. 4643 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard; 614-532-4702; watersedgeevents.biz

WatersEdge’s parent company, BTTS Holdings, has partnered with High Bank Distillery Co. to create an exclusive collection of 12 signature cocktails. Offerings include High Bank’s spirits mixed with bold flavors, such as Statehouse Gin with Aperol and pomegranate, vodka with lavender and green Chartreuse, and Whiskey War with blackberry. The beverages will be available for events at WatersEdge and its four sister venues: The Estate at New Albany, Edison777, Brookshire Event Venue and The FIG Room. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of the Lower Olentangy Watershed, or FLOW. btts.biz, highbankdistillery.com

In January, the photography duo Ben Hartley and Ben Adams of Style & Story split up. Hartley and his family took the Style & Story name with them to their new home in Tampa, Florida, while Adams launched his own brand, Storyteller Adams. “My goal is simple,” he says. “I will be providing a high-end photography experience, giving brides peace of mind when it comes to their wedding photos.” storytelleradams.com

Two local vendors have rebranded: sweet treats mobile food truck Eleanor’s Ice Cream is now The Ice Cream Social, and Adrienne Ruff Event Co. is now Ava Ari Design Co. The Ice Cream Social, 740-972-3287, theicecreamsocialco.com; Ava Ari Design Co., 614-219-9041, avaaridesignco.com

Formerly a member of the Petro Hospitality family (which also owns venues High Line Car House and The Fives, plus caterers Together & Company and Sweet Carrot), Kittie’s Cakes announced new ownership on its Instagram in May. Former Bath & Body Works exec Steve Herman and his wife, Diane, purchased both locations of the brand. 2424 E. Main St., Bexley; 614-929-5000; 495 S. Third St., Columbus; 614-754-8828; kittiescakes.com

J’s Sweet Treats and Wedding Cakes, which opened a second storefront at Polaris Fashion Place last summer, has closed its Parsons Avenue storefront. A space inside the Greater Columbus Convention Center is in the works, according to the brand’s Instagram. 1500 Polaris Pkwy., Second Floor, Columbus; 614-468-1498; jssweettreats.net

Together with her family, Heather Hanselmann moved floral company Fezz & Hazel to their new home in Seattle this spring. fezzandhazel.com

CORRECTION

Our spring/summer 2022 issue misreported the opening date for Genesis Downtown. The venue was announced in late 2021 and is slated to open in summer 2022. 174 E. Long St., Columbus; 614-726-7360; genesis-downtown.com