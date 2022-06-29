Just Desserts: Local Sweets for Your Wedding Reception

Best of Columbus Weddings winners offer dessert alternatives

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Whether you’re supplementing your wedding cake with a dessert table or looking for a sweet treat to send home with your guests, these bakers—all winners in our Best of Columbus Weddings reader poll—have you covered. 

Cupcakes from Short North Piece of Cake

Clockwise from top left, vanilla, chocolate and red velvet cupcakes from Short North Piece of Cake (tied for first place in Baker: Cakes

Truffles from Pattycake Bakery

Left, cashew date cardamom truffles; right, chocolate pistachio truffles, both from Pattycake Bakery (winner in Baker: Special Diets

Cupcakes from Pattycake Bakery

Chocolate ho ho cupcakes from Pattycake Bakery 

Cookies from Cheryl's Cookies

Clockwise from top, cut-out, peaches and cream, strawberry sugar, wedding cake and salty caramel chocolate cookies with buttercream icing from Cheryl’s Cookies (winner in Local Gifts & Favors

Mini cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Girl

Clockwise from top, strawberry shortcake, buckeye, original and lemon raspberry mini cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Girl (winner in Baker: Other Desserts