Wedding Planning Tips from Local Pros

On wedding-day attire

Sarah Marie Gillespie, Dublin Bridal: When you’re shopping for a wedding gown, it’s always a good idea to style your hair the way you might want to wear it on your wedding day to help you get a better idea of how it’ll look.

Margaret Butler, Dublin Cleaners: If you have loops for the buttons on the back of your gown, be sure to have a crochet hook on hand as you dress and undress to assist with that. The people helping you get ready and your new spouse will appreciate the assistance!

Kathryn Givens, Worthington Jewelers: Take your engagement ring to your jeweler for cleaning before any photo shoots and your wedding. Most offer complimentary cleanings.

On reception planning

Nicole McCrate, Darby House: Make sure to organize your seating chart by last names in alphabetical order, instead of by table! This speeds up the process of guests being able to find their table.

Gary Baisden, Capital City Cakes: Make sure your venue keeps the temperature of the room your cake is in at 72 degrees or below the entire time your cake is there, or that they provide a cooler big enough for your cake. No cake can sit in a room (or outside) above 72 degrees and still look like the cake that was delivered.

David Kurtz, D and M DJ Entertainment: When planning your room setup, keep two things in mind: Never put the DJ in the corner away from the dance floor, and never put guests in front of the DJ speakers.

Jan Kish, La Petite Fleur: To cut your wedding cake, use a very sharp, thin-bladed knife without serrations to achieve a clean slice.

General advice

Lisa Johnson, Royal American Links: What is important for one wedding isn’t for all. Stay true to who you are as a couple, and make your day an extension of that.

Ann Marie Orren, Scioto Reserve Country Club: Number your [response] cards and keep a spreadsheet of which guest received what number. This way, when someone RSVPs back and doesn’t write their name on it, you know who it is!

Megan Warren, COSI: If you are having your wedding outdoors, do not have paper escort cards. The wind will blow them away! Use a heavy material, or print the seat assignments on a display.

Windi Noble, Run to an Elopement: Delegate, delegate, delegate! Your friends and family want to help. Let them.

Jennifer Wilson, Sweet Carrot: Choose vendors that will be a true partner for your big day. A good vendor partner will take care of everything behind the scenes without you having to worry one bit.

Trevor Brune, Hilton Columbus Downtown: Make sure your vendors know where they need to be and when: Will they be required to tear down immediately following the event? Will they need permits or loading dock access? Is there parking available? All of these important questions will ensure that there are no delays in setup or teardown on your special day.

Leslie Sobnosky, Wanderlust Travel & Tours: Group inventory is getting tight for 2022 and early 2023. If you are looking at a destination wedding in the near future, get that on the books now.

Amy Hord, Magical Minutes Photography: Give your phone to a trusted friend or family member so they can be the one to take phone calls, answer questions and occasionally take a few photos and videos as you get ready and during your reception so you have those memories to enjoy at the end of the night.

