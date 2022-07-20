Break Tradition with a Flower Friend or Petal Pal

This gender- and age-inclusive floral trend freshens up the wedding party.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
The flower girl role can be filled by a loved one of any age or gender.

Step back, flower girls; you have some competition. First, it was flower grams—grandmothers strewing petals down the aisle ahead of the bride—and now, Central Ohio weddings are seeing all kinds of riffs on the role once held mainly by nieces and daughters. And the petal power isn’t relegated strictly to pre-ceremony processions, either: Floral send-offs are growing in popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to scattering rice as the newlyweds make their exit.  

Hannah Rutledge brought a new flavor to the role of flower friend at John Folk and Kyle Richards’ wedding on Aug. 21, 2021, at Vue Columbus: She alternated tossing petals and handing out White Claws to guests.
Lauren and Matthew Rice’s flower man carried his petals in a fanny pack for their Oct. 23, 2021, wedding at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Kendall and Ashley Loyer’s “flower dancer” preceded the brides down the aisle on Dec. 12, 2021, at Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove.
The Loyers also invited guests to fill cups with dried flower petals to toss as they exited the ceremony.
Guests showered Emily and Matthew Kvalheim with freeze-dried flower petals that had been placed inside the programs after their ceremony at Swan Lake Event Center on Oct. 23, 2021.