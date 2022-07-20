Break Tradition with a Flower Friend or Petal Pal

Step back, flower girls; you have some competition. First, it was flower grams—grandmothers strewing petals down the aisle ahead of the bride—and now, Central Ohio weddings are seeing all kinds of riffs on the role once held mainly by nieces and daughters. And the petal power isn’t relegated strictly to pre-ceremony processions, either: Floral send-offs are growing in popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to scattering rice as the newlyweds make their exit.