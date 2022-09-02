Real Wedding Submissions Now Open!

If you were married in the Central Ohio area in the last year and would like to see your wedding featured in the next issue of Columbus Weddings, you’re in luck: Submissions for our spring/summer 2023 issue are open! Visit cbuswedmag.com/submit for guidelines, details and a link to the submission form.

We’ll accept real weddings for consideration through the end of this month, so make sure you fill out the form before Sept. 30. All real wedding submissions must come from the couple themselves, not their vendors.

But vendors, we’re here for you too! Send us your styled shoots, story ideas and more by emailing ehenterly@columbusweddingsmag.com.