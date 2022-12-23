See You in 2023, Columbus!

We at Columbus Weddings work hard all year to bring you the latest trends and inspiration to help you plan the wedding of your dreams. We're taking some time off, today through Jan. 2, 2023, to rest and prepare for a new year of wedding wonderful-ness. We'll have a new issue to share when we return; make sure you're a member of our Countdown Club so you can take advantage of a free subscription to the print edition.

And don't forget to vote in our annual Best of Columbus Weddings reader poll, too! Voting will remain open while we're out of the office.

Happy holidays, and we look forward to seeing you all in 2023!