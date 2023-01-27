Photos We Love: A Personal Touch

“We wanted to incorporate some of the better things in life—food and travel!—to make the day a bit more personal,” says Hannah Macko of her and Kristin Peoples’ June 4, 2022, wedding at Retreat 21. The brides made intentional choices in the menu to delight the taste buds, and they named guest tables after places they’d traveled together (Paros, Greece; Patagonia, South America; Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia; Garibaldi Lake, Canada; and Barcelona, Spain) instead of using numbers. Still, Hannah says, the most memorable part of the day was “being surrounded by our closest family and friends.”

A version of this story first appeared in the spring/summer 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in January 2023.