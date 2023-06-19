Best of Columbus Weddings 2023 Winners

The Venues

CEREMONY: INDOOR, CEREMONY: OUTDOOR, and RECEPTION: GARDEN/GREENHOUSE

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (26.88%, 28.65%, 42.27%)

The conservatory takes top honors in all three of these categories for the fourth consecutive year—that’s every year since Best of Columbus Weddings began. Its numerous indoor and outdoor spaces can accommodate weddings of just about any size, and the vibrant botany and greenery make for a picture-perfect backdrop that needs very little additional decoration.

INDOOR RUNNER-UP: Columbus Museum of Art (11.56%)

Indoor Honorable Mention: Oak Grove at Jorgensen Farms (10.33%)

OUTDOOR RUNNER-UP: Park of Roses (10.45%)

Outdoor Honorable Mention: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (8.72%)

GARDEN/GREENHOUSE RUNNER-UP: Oak Grove at Jorgensen Farms (21.11%)

Garden/Greenhouse Honorable Mention: Park of Roses (12.19%)

RECEPTION: HOTEL/EVENT CENTER

Le Méridien Columbus, the Joseph (10.57%)

The Joseph is another four-time winner, though it shared the title in a two- or three-way tie during the first two years of the reader poll. The venue’s interesting art collection, stunning floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking High Street, and prime Short North location make it an ideal option among hotel venues.

RUNNER-UP: Granville Inn (9.66%)

Honorable Mentions: Hilton Columbus Downtown (9.02%), Westin Great Southern Columbus (8.77%), The Estate at New Albany (8.14%)

RECEPTION: HISTORIC

Ohio Statehouse (13.59%)

Our readers are nothing if not consistent; the Ohio Statehouse is another four-time winner in its category. When it comes to historic venues, you can’t go wrong with Ohio’s 160-plus-year-old seat of government—an architectural gem in its own right.

RUNNER-UP: The Athletic Club of Columbus (10.78%)

Honorable Mentions: Granville Inn (9.28%), The Vault (9.07%), High Line Car House (8.51%), Darby House (8.46%)

RECEPTION: INDUSTRIAL/URBAN

Strongwater (12.69%)

Another recurring favorite, Strongwater is also a four-time winner—though last year it shared the spotlight. Concrete finishes, exposed steel beams and just the right level of romanticism thanks to café lights and other touches make this Franklinton venue an urban-chic dream.

RUNNER-UP: The Ivory Room (11.93%)

Honorable Mentions: Edison777 in Italian Village (10.21%), High Line Car House (10.12%), Vue Columbus (10.1%)

RECEPTION: MUSEUM/GALLERY and RECEPTION: CONTEMPORARY/MODERN

Columbus Museum of Art (55.75%, 20.33%)

Earning more than half of the vote in the museum category for all four years of Best of Columbus Weddings, the grand dame of art in the city easily retained its title in both that and the contemporary category this year. The abundant natural light in Derby Court makes it equally suited for ceremonies and receptions, while other spaces offer plenty of modern style as well.

MUSEUM RUNNER-UP: COSI (14.72%)

Museum Honorable Mention: Le Méridien Columbus, the Joseph (10.35%)

CONTEMPORARY RUNNER-UP: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (17.86%)

Contemporary Honorable Mention: Oak Grove at Jorgensen Farms (12.45%)

RECEPTION: RUSTIC/BARN

The Gardens at Jorgensen Farms (28.32%)

Formerly known as Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn, this fellow four-time winner has a new-build ceremony space to complement the rustic charm of its adjacent barn. Pair that with beautiful outdoor spaces for a ceremony or cocktail hour, and it’s clear to see why this one’s a winner.

RUNNER-UP: Magnolia Hill Farm (14.18%)

Honorable Mention: Wells Barn at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (11.82%)

RECEPTION: GOLF/COUNTRY CLUB

Pinnacle Golf Club (14.32%)

With its second win, Pinnacle unseats former champion Scioto Reserve for readers’ favorite golf or country club. From the charming ceremony garden to cocktails on the patio to dinner under the chandeliers of the ballroom, this Grove City gem has everything you need for an upscale day. And with a name like Pinnacle, who can be surprised?

RUNNER-UP: Scioto Reserve Country Club (13.95%)

Honorable Mention: The Country Club at Muirfield Village (12.03%)

MICRO VENUE

Hotel LeVeque (20.8%)

Since we debuted this category in 2021, Hotel LeVeque has been a clear winner each year. The gorgeous lobby and mezzanine level are ideal for portraits, while the meeting rooms offer privacy for intimate ceremonies. A small dinner party in a private space at on-site restaurant The Keep completes the day.

RUNNER-UP: The Kitchen (11.77%)

Honorable Mentions: The FIG Room (11%), Flat 51 (10.05%)

OHIO DESTINATION

Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel (18.99%)

Is it the convenient proximity to Central Ohio, the gorgeous environs of the Hocking Hills, the beautiful grounds of the venue—or a combination of all three—that kept this four-time winner at the top of its category? Whatever the reason, Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel easily defended its title this year.

RUNNER-UP: Gervasi Vineyard (11.89%)

Honorable Mention: The Hangar by Hocking Hills Scenic Wedding (10.49%)

REHEARSAL DINNER

Lindey’s (17.09%)

Readers love the Upper East Side flair and quality cuisine at Lindey’s, a staple of the Columbus dining scene. Three private dining rooms upstairs make for a perfect rehearsal dinner locale, whether booked individually or as a group.

RUNNER-UP: Marcella’s (9.13%)

Honorable Mentions: Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse (8.73%), Wolf’s Ridge Brewing (8.57%)

NEXT-DAY BRUNCH

Kitchen Social (15.32%)

Relative newcomer Kitchen Social unseated reigning champion Lindey’s this year, pulling just ahead of the German Village eatery for title of best spot for brunch the morning after the wedding. With locations in Polaris and Dublin’s Bridge Park, locals have options for hosting their guests.

RUNNER-UP: Lindey’s (14.45%)

Honorable Mentions: The Pearl (13.27%), Cap City Fine Diner (12.84%)

The Details

CATERER: DINNER

Cameron Mitchell Premier Events (23.37%)

Cameron Mitchell, a name long synonymous with fine dining in Columbus, has maintained that same level of quality in the catering arm of his company. Readers voted Cameron Mitchell Premier Events the top caterer for the fourth year in a row.

RUNNER-UP: Carfagna’s Catering (10.25%)

Honorable Mentions: The Berwick (9.34%), Milo’s Catering (8.77%)

CATERER: CHARCUTERIE/GRAZING BOARD

Boards by Brooke (24.06%)

Originally founded in February 2020, then relaunched in May 2021, Brooke Hohlbaugh’s charcuterie side hustle is now her full-time job … and the first winner in this new category. Her focus on “helping other people create welcoming spaces they can share with people they love” has helped launch her to the top of readers’ lists.

RUNNER-UP: Sprig & Brie Charcuterie (21.48%)

Honorable Mention: Sharecuterie Grazing Boxes and Boards (16.45%)

CATERER: MOBILE BARS

Typsy Gypsy Traveling Bar (29.6%)

Also new this year, in response to growing trends, is a category for mobile bars and drink carts. Winner Typsy Gypsy Traveling Bar “brings the party to you,” as its website boasts, providing everything from drink menu planning to cleanup at the end of the night. Bonus: Add some floral arrangements to the all-black trailer, and you have a cute photo backdrop!

RUNNER-UP: The Sippin’ Stable Mobile Bar (13.37%)

Honorable Mentions: Sunshine Wine Mobile Bar (12.03%), Drank Tank (11.14%)

CATERER: LATE-NIGHT BITES

Mikey’s Late Night Slice (20.92%)

It’s in the name: Mikey’s Late Night Slice is No. 1 for tackling the evening munchies before a reception’s end. This is its third win, only briefly falling behind runner-up Buckeye Donuts back in 2021. Just make sure you tuck a napkin over your gown or tux before slamming that slice of Spicy A-- Pepperoni.

RUNNER-UP: Buckeye Donuts, OSU Campus (15.37%)

Honorable Mention: Roosters Wings (11.42%)

RENTALS/DÉCOR

Aiden & Grace (22.24%)

For the finest in furniture, décor and more, readers have one name—er, two names—in mind: Aiden & Grace. From a bar to the glassware on it to a chic lounge area where you’ll sit to sip your drink, Aiden & Grace can bring your aesthetic vision to life.

RUNNER-UP: Petals & Leaves (10%)

Honorable Mentions: Lasting Impressions Event Rentals (9.94%), Got Ya Covered Linens (9.91%), Serendipity Designs (9.52%)

TRANSPORTATION

Fun Bus (18.43%)

Unseating last year’s two-time champ, Columbus Trolley/Coach Quarters, is Fun Bus out of Lancaster. Its fleet includes three 30-seat trolleys, as well as buses ranging from 14-seat mini coaches or Mercedes Sprinters to motorcoaches that can seat up to 54—perfect for everything from bachelor and bachelorette parties to the big day itself.

RUNNER-UP: Xtreme Limo (13.21%)

Honorable Mentions: Cardinal Transportation (11.62%), Columbus Trolley/Coach Quarters (11.41%), Columbus Coach/Supreme Limousine (11.23%)

HOTEL: NEWLYWEDS

Hotel LeVeque (18.76%)

The hotel in this art deco architectural gem Downtown has been just as successful in this category as it has in the micro venues category, taking home its fourth win this year. With romantic celestial themes and thoughtful touches in the rooms, readers love Hotel LeVeque for the newlyweds’ wedding night.

RUNNER-UP: Le Méridien Columbus, the Joseph (12.88%)

Honorable Mention: Hilton Columbus Downtown (11.16%)

HOTEL: GUESTS

Hilton Columbus Downtown (13.79%)

For guests, on the other hand, readers prefer the prime location and beautiful environs of the Hilton Columbus Downtown, choosing it for the top spot for the fourth time this year. Since its second tower opened last fall, there’s even more to love: It now boasts 1,000 guest rooms, as well as more dining options and event space.

RUNNER-UP: Hotel LeVeque (10.79%)

Honorable Mentions: AC Marriott Columbus Dublin (9.3%), Hilton Columbus at Easton (9.06%), Le Méridien Columbus, the Joseph (8.81%)

BACHELOR PARTIES

Pins Mechanical Co. (19%)

Pins easily defended its title against Topgolf this year, winning for the second time as bachelors’ favorite place for a local stag party. With locations Downtown, at Easton and in Dublin’s Bridge Park, planning an evening of duckpin bowling, giant Jenga or yard pong at a nearby Pins is a snap.

RUNNER-UP: Topgolf (14.87%)

Honorable Mention: 16-Bit Bar + Arcade (11.68%)

BACHELORETTE PARTIES

Lincoln Social (13.7%)

With Pins as a close second, readers kept Short North rooftop bar Lincoln Social in the top spot again this year. The Cameron Mitchell restaurant’s Insta-worthy environs, small plates, shareables and fun cocktails make for a great ladies’ night out.

RUNNER-UP: Pins Mechanical Co. (12.37%)

Honorable Mentions: Big Bang Piano Bar (8.62%), Howl at the Moon Columbus (8.2%), Pedal Wagon (8.13%)

The Pros

EVENT PLANNER/DESIGNER

Aisle & Co. (13.68%)

The name of this category has changed a bit over the last four years, but its winner hasn’t. Natasha Churches and her team of talented designers and coordinators are readers’ top pick for event planning for the fourth year running. After four years of working with them on our winners’ photo shoot, we’re inclined to agree.

RUNNER-UP: Ava Ari Design Co., formerly Adrienne Ruff Event Co. (10.79%)

Honorable Mentions: Thyme & Details (8.24%), MMJ Events (7.52%)

TRAVEL ADVISER

Grandview Travel (16.77%)

Coming in as a dark horse on this year’s ballot, Grandview Travel makes its Best of Columbus Weddings debut as readers’ No. 1 pick for travel planning. Owner Rob Elking opened the agency on Grandview Avenue in 1989, though its home base moved to German Village in 2003. His small team boasts 100 collective years’ experience in travel planning.

RUNNER-UP: Bliss Honeymoons & Destination Weddings (15.76%)

Honorable Mention: Wanderlust Travel & Tours (14.07%)

DJ

Buckeye Entertainment (15.67%) After tying for first place in 2020, Buckeye Entertainment struggled to outdo Josh Staley Productions in recent years … until this year, when it eked out a win by just over half a percentage point. Buckeye Entertainment’s team of DJs (plus photographers, an officiant and a coordinator) can be found at more than 400 weddings a year on average.

RUNNER-UP: Josh Staley Productions (15.12%)

Honorable Mention: D and M DJ Entertainment (8.92%)

BAND/MUSICIANS

The Conspiracy Band (12.29%)

The Conspiracy Band have been playing for more than 30 years, and they’ve dominated our ballot for four. Readers love the band’s diverse set list covering everyone from Aretha to Notorious B.I.G. Expect multiple vocalists and even a horn section when booking the band, which can vary in size from nine to 14 members.

RUNNER-UP: MojoFlo (11.61%)

Honorable Mention: Columbus Musicians LLC (9.44%)

FLORIST

The Flowerman (12.3%)

After some back-and-forth with Prema Designs, The Flowerman pulls ahead in 2023 for its third win—this year with a healthy lead. The florist is known for its DIY options, which are a fan-favorite among the cost-savvy, but house designers can create some gorgeous arrangements in their own right. (The proof is on these pages: The Flowerman styled all the florals for our shoot.)

RUNNER-UP: Petals & Leaves (8.31%)

Honorable Mentions: Prema Designs (7.5%), Fiori Florals Design Studio (6.56%)

BAKER: CAKES

Lavender and Honey Wedding Cakes (15.17%)

Lavender and Honey takes home its second win this year, after sharing the top spot last year with the now-closed runner-up, Short North Piece of Cake. Owner Kelly Jo Jackson’s process starts with a box of individually packaged samples of cake, filling and frosting delivered to your home, so you can test flavor combinations in comfort, followed by a virtual design session to bring your sugary vision to life.

RUNNER-UP: Short North Piece of Cake, now closed (11.1%)

Honorable Mentions: Pattycake Bakery, (8.42%), Capital City Cakes (7.43%)

BAKER: SPECIAL DIETS

Bake Me Happy (24.83%)

After two years as runner-up, Bake Me Happy overtook Pattycake Bakery this year as readers’ pick for a baker that focuses exclusively on special diets. Bake Me Happy’s ingredients may be restricted—everything is gluten-free, and many items avoid other common allergens like dairy—but they’re never short on flavor.

RUNNER-UP: Pattycake Bakery (22.01%)

Honorable Mentions: Happy Little Treats Bakery (12.45%); Moonflower Bakery, now closed (12.33%)

OTHER DESSERTS

The Cheesecake Girl (17.79%)

The Cheesecake Girl takes home its second win this year, offering options for the non-cake lovers out there. Cheesecakes are the draw at its Dublin storefront and stalls at Buddy Dairy Food Hall and Center Street Market, of course, but cookie sandwiches and trifle jars are also worth considering for your dessert spread.

RUNNER-UP: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (10.47%)

Honorable Mention: Buckeye Donuts, OSU Campus (9.97%)

PHOTOGRAPHER

Starling Studio (11.99%)

For the third year, Starling Studio’s Tessa Berg has been readers’ choice for top wedding photographer. Her experience as a photojournalist, plus more than a decade shooting weddings, combine with her bright and airy editing style to document couples’ days through both editorial-style portraits and candid moments.

RUNNER-UP: Kismet Visuals (7.7%)

Honorable Mentions: Melissa Chu Photography (6.63%), The Brauns (6.29%)

BOUDOIR PHOTOGRAPHER

614 Boudoir Photography (16.08%)

Among Columbus readers, one boudoir photographer stands out: Kristin Gibson’s 614 Boudoir Photography. The 10-year-old, Gahanna-based studio has held the No. 1 spot in our poll annually since its inception. Gibson, like our general photography winner, prefers a light and bright editing style—a departure from the dark, moody photography often seen in boudoir shoots.

RUNNER-UP: Nicole Leoné Miller Photography (11.22%)

Honorable Mention: Picture the Love After Dark (10.92%)

VIDEOGRAPHER

Columbus Wedding Videos (12.12%)

After two years as a runner-up, Columbus Wedding Videos returns to the No. 1 spot for the first time since its 2020 win. Owner Nathan Schivley has filmed more than 200 weddings in the last decade; he got into the industry after earning a degree in video production and recognizing the cinematic opportunity that wedding videography offers.

RUNNERS-UP, TIE: Little Tree Studios, ALC Productions (9.74% each)

Honorable Mention: Prodigy Weddings (9.09%)

PHOTO BOOTH

Fizzy Cat Photobooth (12.63%)

After making its Best of Columbus Weddings debut as a runner-up last year, Fizzy Cat Photobooth moved into readers’ top spot this year for photo booths. The sister business of Night Music DJ is an open-air-style offering that features a professional-grade DSLR camera, and a portion of proceeds are donated to area organizations like Columbus Humane and Charity Newsies.

RUNNER-UP: The Selfie Spot 614 (11.98%)

Honorable Mentions: Buckeye Entertainment (11.94%), Josh Staley Productions (11.42%)

ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Rachel Good Art (23.08%)

This newcomer to our ballot easily unseated Studio Von, the reigning champion of the last two years. Rachel Good’s primary focus for weddings is live painting, but after we commissioned her to paint our Champagne bottle for this year’s photo shoot, we think she has a new offering for engaged couples.

RUNNER-UP: Studio Von (13.94%)

Honorable Mentions: FunFaces by Steve Campbell (11.46%), Kurt Dreier Caricatures and Illustration (11.41%)

CALLIGRAPHER and STATIONER

Ink & Ivory (22.54%, 18.72%)

Ink & Ivory takes home the gold in the calligrapher category for the third time this year, and does the same for the second time in the stationer category. With more than a decade of experience under her belt, owner Kaitlin Sockman creates custom invitation suites and ancillary products like programs, menus and thank-you cards that are always thoughtfully designed.

CALLIGRAPHER RUNNER-UP: Lovely Arrows Designs (14.9%)

Calligrapher Honorable Mention: Calligraphy by Keri (10.09%)

STATIONER RUNNER-UP: Paper Betty (10.3%)

Stationer Honorable Mentions: On Paper Press (9.92%), JesMarried (9.26%)

OFFICIANT

Run to an Elopement (13.36%)

Winner Run to an Elopement and runner-up Wows and Vows have been neck-and-neck in our poll for a few years now, sharing the top spot twice since the first year and often coming within half a percentage point of one another. This year, Windi Noble returns to the top by the closest margin to date with her humanistic and inclusive approach to officiating weddings.

RUNNER-UP: Wows and Vows (13.23%)

Honorable Mentions: Columbus Wedding Officiants (12.57%), Simply I Do Ceremonies (12%)

SALON: HAIR, SALON: MAKEUP and SALON: SPA SERVICES

Penzone Salons + Spas (12.86%, 11.88%, 17.51%)

Local chain Penzone Salons + Spas has dominated these three categories since their inceptions (the spa category was added in 2021). Founded more than 50 years ago, the brand now boasts five Central Ohio locations, nearly 500 employees and a motto that self-care is not an option—it’s a necessity.

HAIR RUNNER-UP: Lauren Wolff Hair Design (9.83%)

Hair Honorable Mentions: The Blowout Bar (8.79%), Kenneth’s Hair Salons & Day Spas (8.3%)

MAKEUP RUNNER-UP: Le Rêve Makeup & Hair (10.77%)

Makeup Honorable Mention: 614 Beauty (9.62%)

SPA RUNNER-UP: The Woodhouse Day Spa (16.07%)

Spa Honorable Mentions: The Spa at River Ridge (11.37%), Paloma (10.51%)

SALON: NAILS

W Nail Bar (17.69%)

Another long-time reader favorite, W Nail Bar joins the numerous other four-time winners on our list. The brand was started by sisters Lauren Hunter and Manda Mason in 2015 with a focus on sustainability, sanitation and customer service. An all-natural salon, W Nail Bar eschews services like acrylic and dip applications in favor of ones that keep nails strong.

RUNNER-UP: Lacquer Gallery (13.46%)

Honorable Mentions: Penzone Salons + Spas (11.84%), Posh Nails (11.69%)

SALON: AESTHETICS/MEDSPAS

Boss Gal Beauty Bar (21.84%)

The first winner in this new category has four area locations offering facials; injectables like Botox, Kybella and fillers; laser services; microneedling; chemical peels; microblading and more to help you look your best for your big day. Bridal packages are designed to target specific concerns, whether you have a year to go or just a few weeks.

RUNNER-UP: The Facebar (18.59%)

Honorable Mentions: Roxy Med Spa (10.46%), The Skin Center (10.42%), The Medspa at CAPS (10.1%)

The Shops

WEDDING GOWNS: NEW and BRIDESMAID GOWNS

Wendy’s Bridal (17.98%, 17.41%)

After a couple of years in the runner-up spot, Wendy’s Bridal ekes out its second win in the wedding gowns category this year with less than half a percentage point to spare. The Dublin shop has a more comfortable lead in the bridesmaid category, where it tied last year with Gilded Social (which stopped selling bridesmaid gowns in December.) After 40 years in business, the shop still aims to offer gowns to fit a wide range of body types and budgets alike.

GOWNS RUNNER-UP: La Jeune Mariee (17.43%)

Gowns Honorable Mention: Dublin Bridal (12.59%)

BRIDESMAIDS RUNNER-UP: Henri’s Bridal (15.68%)

Bridesmaids Honorable Mention: Off White 14.59%)

WEDDING GOWNS: CONSIGNMENT/RESALE

Luxe Redux Bridal (40.97%)

Luxe Redux Bridal—sister concept of new gowns runner-up La Jeune Mariee—takes home its fourth win in the consignment/resale category. The shop offers a curated collection of designer sample gowns off-the-rack at a fraction of the cost, including a $500-and-under category. Those who aren’t able to visit the Short North boutique can take advantage of online shopping and the Luxe in a Box at-home try-on program for gowns and accessories.

RUNNER-UP: Off White (39.52%)

Honorable Mention: Bendora Worn Once Bridal Boutique (10.75%)

GOWNS: CLEANING/PRESERVATION

Dublin Cleaners/New Albany Cleaners (31.84%)

For the fourth year, Dublin Cleaners and sister branch New Albany Cleaners easily claim the top spot in wedding gown cleaning and preservation. Unlike some other cleaners, which often outsource wedding gown preservation to national companies, co-founders Margaret and Greg Butler personally manage cleaning and preservation of each gown, right here in Central Ohio.

RUNNER-UP: Columbus Lace Dry Cleaning (15.81%)

Honorable Mention: Swan Cleaners (12.71%)

SUITING AND ACCESSORIES

Pursuit (16.07%)

This Short North shop and four-time winner in the suiting category is readers’ top pick for suits, tuxedos and accessories—regardless of gender identity or expression, as seen in this year’s winner photo shoot. Whatever your role is in the wedding, from officiant to parent to wedding party to person of honor, Pursuit offers modern style, old-fashioned customer service and price points to fit a variety of budgets.

RUNNER-UP: What the Tux (13.32%)

Honorable Mention: Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedo (12.88%)

FINE JEWELRY

Diamond Cellar (23.01%)

Fine jewelry is another category whose name has changed over the years, but no matter what we call it, the winner has remained consistent. Diamond Cellar’s past wins have been in our categories for rings (2020-2022) and accessories and custom designs (2021-2022). Now among the largest independent jewelry companies in the country, Diamond Cellar has been building its reputation in Central Ohio for more than 75 years.

RUNNER-UP: Worthington Jewelers (14.24%)

Honorable Mention: Diamonds Direct (8.25%)

JEWELRY BOUTIQUE

Red Giraffe Designs (24.8%)

For the third time, Red Giraffe Designs shows up as readers’ top pick for more casual jewelry pieces. The modern, handmade pieces in Kate Stevens’ three area stores are perfect for everything from personalized bridesmaid gifts to funky wedding-day accessories.

RUNNER-UP: Honey Rose & K (18.61%)

Honorable Mention: Cuffed by Nano (13.76%)

LOCAL GIFTS & FAVORS

Cheryl’s Cookies (19.72%)

The company may have gone corporate, but our readers’ favorite option for guest favors and more is still based here in Central Ohio, with storefronts at Easton, the Shops on Lane Avenue and its Westerville headquarters. This two-time winner in our reader poll still uses the original cookie and buttercream recipes its founder developed 40 years ago.

RUNNER-UP: Krema Nut Co. (11.96%)

Honorable Mention: Al’s Delicious Popcorn (11.49%)

Photo Shoot Vendors

PHOTOGRAPHER: Starling Studio

DESIGN AND COORDINATION: Aisle & Co.

VENUE: Pinnacle Golf Club

FLORIST: The Flowerman

RENTALS: Aiden & Grace

TABLE LINEN: Sourced by Aisle & Co.

GRAZING SPREAD: Boards by Brooke

CAKE: Lavender and Honey Wedding Cakes

GOWN: Wendy’s Bridal

JEWELRY: Diamond Cellar

SUIT: Pursuit

HAIR: Tyler of Penzone Salons + Spas

MAKEUP: Tallullah of Penzone Salons + Spas

OFFICIANT: Run to an Elopement

STATIONERY: Ink & Ivory

WINE BOTTLE AND LIVE PAINTING: Rachel Good Art

VIDEOGRAPHY: Columbus Wedding Videos

MODELS: Rachel and Alejandra Esson

All shoes and Rachel’s earrings are models’ own.

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winter 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023.