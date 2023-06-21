Welcome to Columbus Weddings Fall/Winter 2023

Many editors find writing a column like this a challenge, and I count myself among that group. This issue’s letter has proven especially difficult, however, because it’s my last.

It’s no understatement to say that running Columbus Weddings has been one of the great honors of my professional career thus far. I joined what was then called Columbus Bride as an assistant editor, fresh out of college, in 2010; left briefly but continued to write for the magazine as a freelancer; then returned as editor in 2016. Throughout that time, I often described the role as my dream job, and I stand by that description. There’s nothing quite like knowing you’re helping couples plan for one of the most important days of their lives, then showcasing those days after the fact to inspire others. It is a privilege I don’t expect to replicate in the future.

Still, the time has come for me to move on to new things and pass this torch to another editor, who I’m sure will treat the role with the same solemnity and enthusiasm that I have. (You’ll continue to see my name around these parts during the transition, until he or she fully takes over.)

One of my proudest achievements as editor—alongside the 2020 redesign I completed with then-art director Alyse Pasternak—is conceptualizing, launching and maintaining our annual reader poll, Best of Columbus Weddings, which debuted the same year. That was a difficult time for the wedding industry, with large-scale events postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it felt wonderful to honor the hard work of so many local vendors. Things have changed significantly since then, but our poll continues to recognize readers’ favorite vendors in more than 50 categories, culminating with a photo shoot featuring many of the winners.

My other favorite recurring feature, our Real Weddings section, highlights the big days of six local couples in this issue. Narrowing down the submissions to decide whom to feature here and throughout the rest of the issue can be an agonizing process, especially as the number of submissions we receive continues to grow. For this issue, we had nearly 100, and I’d include each and every one of them if I could. Sadly, we only had space for 38 couples this time—but be sure to keep an eye on columbusweddingsmag.com, where you’ll find extended features of the couples in this issue and others we couldn’t squeeze in.

Our website will also host expanded photo galleries from other stories in this issue, like the Best of Columbus Weddings photo shoot, the trend piece on wow-worthy floral arrangements and the fascinating dive into the ways local couples incorporate their cultural backgrounds into their days. And that’s just a small taste of all that this issue, and our online presence, has to offer those planning their wedding days in Central Ohio.

Thank you, Columbus newlyweds, for trusting me to tell your love stories. It has been an honor.

For the last time, I wish you all happy planning.

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winter 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023.