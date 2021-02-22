Wedding of the Week: Meredith and Nick Helfferich

Aug. 22, 2020 | Nick and Meredith (Zahn) Helferrich are proof that when love is meant to be, it will find a way. The pair did a little city-swap before meeting online—she grew up in Columbus and went to college in Dayton, while he grew up in Dayton and went to college in Columbus. After finally having their first day in January 2015, the two have been inseparable, Meredith says. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated some changes to their original wedding plans, such as reducing the guest list and moving the ceremony from their church to the Westin ballroom that also hosted their reception. “I was worried we would feel robbed of the perfect day,” Meredith admits, “but everything was stunningly beautiful.”