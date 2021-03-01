Wedding of the Week: Jamie and Jeff Guynes

Jan. 18, 2020 | Yoga classes must have opened up Jeff and Jamie (Match) Guynes’ heart chakras, because that’s where the pair first made their connection. Jeff, who was in training to become a yoga instructor, found himself gravitating to the classes Jamie led and chatting with her before and after their practice. Before long, they found themselves on a first date at Little Palace in Downtown Columbus. After dating for nearly two years, Jeff proposed to Jamie while in Barcelona, Spain, and the pair spent the following week celebrating in Barcelona and Madrid before heading home. For their wedding, Jamie’s grandfather played a big role: He created many of the décor elements and even served as co-officiant for the ceremony