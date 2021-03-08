Real Columbus Wedding: Sarah Won & Ian Coldiron

Peter Tonguette

Sept. 26, 2020 | If there was ever a year when a couple might mull calling off a wedding, it would be this one. The coronavirus pandemic has necessitated changes small and large to such celebrations, from fewer guests to copious quantities of masks.

In the run-up to their planned September wedding, Sarah and Ian Coldiron weighed the pros and the cons. “Ian and I talked several times about wanting to cancel,” says Sarah, a teacher at Dublin Scioto High School. She worried about their loved ones falling ill.

Ian was more bullish. “At one point, I said, ‘Sarah, we’re so close ... to this mountain, we might as well just see it through,’” he recalls.

In the end, the couple decided that COVID-19 was not going to displace their big day. “We ended up going through with the original date—Sept. 26,” Sarah says. “It was at COSI—outdoors, both ceremony and reception.”

Not that there weren’t considerable revisions to Sarah and Ian’s original plans. To enforce social distancing, they increased the number of tables and reduced the number of guests seated at each. “We had to order a lot of masks, and then we had to individually wrap them,” says Sarah, who also had hand sanitizer bottles on hand as well as colored wristbands to indicate a guest’s comfort level when it came to contact. Since the couple always envisioned a smaller wedding, they were comfortable with the final guest count of 114 (down from the 140 guests they originally anticipated).

Other elements of the ceremony were unaffected by current events, including the couple’s song selections. “We wanted people to feel [the] story of our relationship,” Sarah says. For example, for her processional, Sarah selected Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” which the couple—devoted weekly moviegoers—first heard in the 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born,” in which the singer played the lead role. “That was the first movie that we saw together ... where [we] actually cried together,” she says. The first dance took place to the sounds of Jack Johnson’s “Better Together,” which the couple had danced to one night while cooking together in their kitchen. “We were like, ‘Oh my God, this has to be our first dance,’” she says. The couple wrote their own vows.

Looking back on the day, neither Sarah nor Ian regrets proceeding with a wedding in the midst of a pandemic. The experience was, to say the least, unforgettable. “I said to Ian, ‘No matter if we’re 50, or when we’re 80 [or] 90 ... the fact that it was during a pandemic will help us always remember what year it was,’” Sarah says.

Ian calls the ceremony a salve during stressful times. “Love will prevail,” he says. “Everyone just had a great time, and no one really thought about COVID-19 that night.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: COSI

Officiant: Damian King, United Marriage Services

Cake: The Suisse Shop Bakery

Florist: Petals & Leaves

Rentals: All Occasions Party Rental

Lighting: Party Pleasers

Day-of coordinator: Nina Marie Weddings

Photographer: Erica Kay Photography

Videographer: Picture the Love

Photo booth: The Columbus Photo Booth Co.

Music: Steven Clay

Bride’s look: Essense of Australia gown and a veil from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from DSW, family jewelry; hair and makeup by Blushed Beauty Co.

Groom’s look: Jos. A. Bank and The Tie Bar

Rings: Diamonds Direct and Tapper’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry (Michigan)

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Nouvelle Amsale from Gilded Social

Flower girl's gown: Nordstrom

Groomsmen and ring bearer’s suits: Jos. A. Bank

Stationery: You’re Invited

Transportation: Short North Trolley Co.

Rehearsal dinner: The Fives

Newlyweds’ hotel and Sunday brunch: Hotel LeVeque