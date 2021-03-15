Wedding of the Week: Kaylee and Nick England
Boho beauty at The Mohicans for coworkers-turned-spouses
July 17, 2020 | Nick and Kaylee (Schaefer) England’s love story started out like so many others: at work. Nick found a note on his desk informing him of Kaylee’s birthday. “I knew who Kaylee was: the tall model that was way too hot for me and would barely even look in my direction. ... As I wished her a happy birthday, her face turned red and again, she wouldn't even look in my direction—but I knew, in that moment, that I would at least get her out for pizza,” Nick wrote on the couple’s wedding website. “She ordered a plain cheese pizza—an immediate red flag—but it was too late; I was already smitten.” Their July wedding, rescheduled from May due to the pandemic, also featured a smaller guest list and other spread-reducing measures. “We took so many steps to make sure our loved ones were safe but still celebrating our love,” Kaylee says. “2020 wasn’t the best year to have a wedding, but I couldn’t imagine waiting to marry Nick!”
The Details
Photographer: Lauren Roeth Photography (Troy)
Venue: The Grand Barn at the Mohicans (Glenmont)
Catering: Treehouse Provisions (Cleveland)
Cake: Dairy Queen
Florist: Four Seasons Flowers & Gifts (Loudonville)
Stationery: Minted.com
DJ: Allen “Rockin’ Al” Heimberger (Loudonville)
Videography: Toast Wedding Films
Bride’s look: Wtoo Watters gown and a veil from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from Amazon, accessories from Olive + Piper, hair by Laura Pearson, makeup by Melinda Henry
Groom’s look: Pieces from Old Navy, Amazon and Etsy
Rings: Kay Jewelers and Zales
Bridesmaids’ gowns: David’s Bridal
Flower girl’s dress: Etsy
Groomsmen’s attire: Old Navy and Etsy
Rehearsal dinner: The Grand Barn at the Mohicans
Newlyweds’ accommodations: The Nest treehouse at The Mohicans