SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wedding of the Week: Kaylee and Nick England

Boho beauty at The Mohicans for coworkers-turned-spouses

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Kaylee and Nick England at their July 2020 wedding

July 17, 2020 | Nick and Kaylee (Schaefer) England’s love story started out like so many others: at work. Nick found a note on his desk informing him of Kaylee’s birthday. “I knew who Kaylee was: the tall model that was way too hot for me and would barely even look in my direction. ... As I wished her a happy birthday, her face turned red and again, she wouldn't even look in my direction—but I knew, in that moment, that I would at least get her out for pizza,” Nick wrote on the couple’s wedding website. “She ordered a plain cheese pizza—an immediate red flag—but it was too late; I was already smitten.” Their July wedding, rescheduled from May due to the pandemic, also featured a smaller guest list and other spread-reducing measures. “We took so many steps to make sure our loved ones were safe but still celebrating our love,” Kaylee says. “2020 wasn’t the best year to have a wedding, but I couldn’t imagine waiting to marry Nick!” 

The Details 

Photographer: Lauren Roeth Photography (Troy) 

Venue: The Grand Barn at the Mohicans (Glenmont) 

Catering: Treehouse Provisions (Cleveland) 

Cake: Dairy Queen 

Florist: Four Seasons Flowers & Gifts (Loudonville) 

Stationery: Minted.com 

DJ: Allen “Rockin’ Al” Heimberger (Loudonville) 

Videography: Toast Wedding Films 

Bride’s look: Wtoo Watters gown and a veil from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from Amazon, accessories from Olive + Piper, hair by Laura Pearson, makeup by Melinda Henry 

Groom’s look: Pieces from Old Navy, Amazon and Etsy 

Rings: Kay Jewelers and Zales 

Bridesmaids’ gowns: David’s Bridal 

Flower girl’s dress: Etsy 

Groomsmen’s attire: Old Navy and Etsy 

Rehearsal dinner: The Grand Barn at the Mohicans 

Newlyweds’ accommodations: The Nest treehouse at The Mohicans 