Wedding of the Week: Abby and Matt Wrieden

Sept. 6, 2020 | There are two things that really matter to Matt and Abby (Davidson) Wrieden: music and the Ohio State/Penn State football rivalry. So it was probably no surprise to anyone at their wedding that the big day was full of references to those two passions. The themes kicked off in earnest with the reception entrance, when the newlyweds walked into The Fives to Chris Brown’s “Forever”—an homage to Jim and Pam’s wedding in The Office. “This is Abby’s and my favorite TV show, and it has always been our dream for this to be included in our big day,” Matt says. Other musical selections carried equal meaning: Their first dance was to “Dressed Up In White” by CAL (“We danced to this song in our kitchen during quarantine for months leading up to the wedding,” Matt says); Abby and her father danced to the song he used to sing her to sleep to, “I Cross My Heart” by George Strait; and Abby and Matt’s final dance of the evening, alone on the terrace at The Fives, was to Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans,” which Matt played during his February 2020 proposal. The football rivalry—Abby is a lifelong Columbusite and Buckeyes fan, while Matt prefers his alma mater, Penn State—showed up on the dessert table, where OSU- and PSU-themed cookies faced off on either side of a three-tier cookie cake, which was topped with custom figurines of the couple sporting their team’s apparel. “This captured our fun, spirited yet serious devotion to our teams, and everyone loved it,” Matt says.

The Details

Photographer/videographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Ceremony venue: High Line Car House

Officiant: Pastor (and family friend) Brian Johnson

Reception venue: The Fives

Catering: Together & Company

Dessert: CBUS Cookies

Florist: Mark Owens Designs

Stationery: Minted.com

Ceremony music: Fermata Music

Cocktail hour/reception music: Turn Up Columbus

Bride’s look: Martina Liana gown and a veil from White of Dublin, shoes from Von Maur, custom earrings from D’Antonio & Klein Jewelers (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) gifted by the groom; hair and makeup by Shear Hotness

Groom’s look: Suit from Jos. A. Bank, shoes from Johnston & Murphy

Rings: Bride’s set from D’Antonio & Klein Jewelers, groom’s ring from Diamonds Direct

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Sorella Vita gowns from Off White

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank

Rehearsal dinner: The Lakes Golf and Country Club

Wedding party transportation: Classic Limousines of Columbus

Newlyweds’ accommodations: Airbnb