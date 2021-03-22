Wedding of the Week: Abby and Matt Wrieden
A perfect union between game-day rivals
Sept. 6, 2020 | There are two things that really matter to Matt and Abby (Davidson) Wrieden: music and the Ohio State/Penn State football rivalry. So it was probably no surprise to anyone at their wedding that the big day was full of references to those two passions. The themes kicked off in earnest with the reception entrance, when the newlyweds walked into The Fives to Chris Brown’s “Forever”—an homage to Jim and Pam’s wedding in The Office. “This is Abby’s and my favorite TV show, and it has always been our dream for this to be included in our big day,” Matt says. Other musical selections carried equal meaning: Their first dance was to “Dressed Up In White” by CAL (“We danced to this song in our kitchen during quarantine for months leading up to the wedding,” Matt says); Abby and her father danced to the song he used to sing her to sleep to, “I Cross My Heart” by George Strait; and Abby and Matt’s final dance of the evening, alone on the terrace at The Fives, was to Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans,” which Matt played during his February 2020 proposal. The football rivalry—Abby is a lifelong Columbusite and Buckeyes fan, while Matt prefers his alma mater, Penn State—showed up on the dessert table, where OSU- and PSU-themed cookies faced off on either side of a three-tier cookie cake, which was topped with custom figurines of the couple sporting their team’s apparel. “This captured our fun, spirited yet serious devotion to our teams, and everyone loved it,” Matt says.
The Details
Photographer/videographer: Derk’s Works Photography
Ceremony venue: High Line Car House
Officiant: Pastor (and family friend) Brian Johnson
Reception venue: The Fives
Catering: Together & Company
Dessert: CBUS Cookies
Florist: Mark Owens Designs
Stationery: Minted.com
Ceremony music: Fermata Music
Cocktail hour/reception music: Turn Up Columbus
Bride’s look: Martina Liana gown and a veil from White of Dublin, shoes from Von Maur, custom earrings from D’Antonio & Klein Jewelers (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) gifted by the groom; hair and makeup by Shear Hotness
Groom’s look: Suit from Jos. A. Bank, shoes from Johnston & Murphy
Rings: Bride’s set from D’Antonio & Klein Jewelers, groom’s ring from Diamonds Direct
Bridesmaids’ gowns: Sorella Vita gowns from Off White
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank
Rehearsal dinner: The Lakes Golf and Country Club
Wedding party transportation: Classic Limousines of Columbus
Newlyweds’ accommodations: Airbnb