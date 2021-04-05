Wedding of the Week: Brittany and Jason Myers

Sept. 5, 2020 | Jason and Brittany (Boetcher) Myers are proof that first dates don’t have to be indicators for how a relationship might go. What Jason thought might be the worst Bumble date ever in 2018 actually led to wedding bells just over two years later. And no disasters, perceived or otherwise, were to be found on the big day. “Honestly the whole thing was perfect,” Brittany says. “Everyone was amazing, and we had the best support system.” Family and friends played a big role for the couple that day, from Brittany’s cousin helping with day-of coordination to a friend officiating the ceremony to honoring loved ones who have passed with special seat markers and corsage/boutonniere pendants. Brittany carried a handkerchief made from her mother’s wedding gown and grandmother’s sweater—a gift she also presented to her parents, brother, sister-in-law and niece—and Jason carried his great-great-grandfather's pocket watch.

The pair opted to skip the pre-ceremony first look, which resulted in a memorable moment as Brittany entered the ceremony. “Jason's face when he first saw me walking down the aisle was pretty memorable,” she says. “I knew he was going cry, but I didn't expect that look.” (We loved that look, too—so much, in fact, that we featured it in a recent installment of the Our Favorite Photos series!)

