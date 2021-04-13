Wedding of the Week: Amy and William Reuter
From Columbus to New York and back, this couple made their wedding a day to remember.
May 4, 2019 | William and Amy (Deckelman) Reuter may live in the Big Apple, but their hearts are in Amy’s hometown of Columbus. The pair met in 2016, when Amy traveled with friends—including William’s cousin—to a Connecticut wedding. The friends suggested Amy bring William to the wedding, where they hit it off. Within weeks, William was traveling as well—to Columbus, to take Amy on “an official date,” she says. “We spent much of the next 10 months in airports as we flew back and forth to visit each other.” Amy moved to New York City to be with William; he proposed in their shared apartment in February 2018.
On their wedding day, the first look was a particularly memorable moment for Amy. “It was so special to be able to share time alone on such a crazy, hectic day,” she says. “We exchanged letters and our gifts to each other—Cartier love bracelets, an upgrade from the first Christmas gift Bill ever gave me.” They were married by the same pastor who wed Amy’s parents more than 30 years prior, before dancing the night away at the Westin.
Vendors
Photographer: Kismet Visuals
Planner: STR Events
Ceremony: Broad Street Presbyterian Church
Reception and caterer: Westin Great Southern Columbus
Desserts: Groom’s cake by Jan Kish – La Petite Fleur; wedding cake by Enticing Icings
Florist: Vessel Floral and Event Design
Rentals: Event Source and Nüage Designs
Stationery: You’re Invited
Reception band: LDNL, booked via Class Acts Entertainment
Videography: Studio58Media
Wedding party transportation: Short North Trolley
Bride’s look: Karen Willis Holmes gown, accessories from Amelie George Bridal, hair and makeup by Simply Makeup & Hair
Groom’s look: Suit from The Black Tux
Wedding party looks: Gowns from Azazie.com, flower girl dress from David’s Bridal, suits from The Black Tux, ring bearer’s suit from Etsy