Wedding of the Week: Amy and William Reuter

May 4, 2019 | William and Amy (Deckelman) Reuter may live in the Big Apple, but their hearts are in Amy’s hometown of Columbus. The pair met in 2016, when Amy traveled with friends—including William’s cousin—to a Connecticut wedding. The friends suggested Amy bring William to the wedding, where they hit it off. Within weeks, William was traveling as well—to Columbus, to take Amy on “an official date,” she says. “We spent much of the next 10 months in airports as we flew back and forth to visit each other.” Amy moved to New York City to be with William; he proposed in their shared apartment in February 2018.

On their wedding day, the first look was a particularly memorable moment for Amy. “It was so special to be able to share time alone on such a crazy, hectic day,” she says. “We exchanged letters and our gifts to each other—Cartier love bracelets, an upgrade from the first Christmas gift Bill ever gave me.” They were married by the same pastor who wed Amy’s parents more than 30 years prior, before dancing the night away at the Westin.

Vendors

Photographer: Kismet Visuals

Planner: STR Events

Ceremony: Broad Street Presbyterian Church

Reception and caterer: Westin Great Southern Columbus

Desserts: Groom’s cake by Jan Kish – La Petite Fleur; wedding cake by Enticing Icings

Florist: Vessel Floral and Event Design

Rentals: Event Source and Nüage Designs

Stationery: You’re Invited

Reception band: LDNL, booked via Class Acts Entertainment

Videography: Studio58Media

Wedding party transportation: Short North Trolley

Bride’s look: Karen Willis Holmes gown, accessories from Amelie George Bridal, hair and makeup by Simply Makeup & Hair

Groom’s look: Suit from The Black Tux

Wedding party looks: Gowns from Azazie.com, flower girl dress from David’s Bridal, suits from The Black Tux, ring bearer’s suit from Etsy