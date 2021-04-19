Real Columbus Wedding: Hailey Fitzpatrick & Alex Schnese

Peter Tonguette

June 21, 2019 | About five years ago, Hailey and Alex Schnese had an introduction worthy of a classic sitcom: Their respective roommates set them up. “They introduced us,” Hailey says. “They were like, fingers crossed—hoping it would work out for themselves as much as for us, I think.”

Alex was sure about the relationship early on, but, recognizing in himself a tendency to rush into things, he held off on proposing for about two years. By that time, not only had the couple nurtured each other’s interests, but they had purchased a golden retriever, Rosie, who would find herself with a role in Alex’s proposal.

“I had made Hailey’s favorite dinner that night and then had gotten flowers earlier that day,” says Alex. “She had a stressful week, so everything at this point seemed on par.” Then Alex presented a gift to Hailey: a picture book he had made, celebrating one year since Rosie had joined their home. On the last page was a drawing of a ring. Alex was soon on one knee.

Yet, six weeks before the Grandview couple’s wedding, Alex broke his ankle while participating in an adult-league hockey game. “On the ice, the very first thing I said was, ‘I’m in so much trouble,’” Alex says. The injury required surgery, and Alex was in a cast until two days before the wedding.

The couple learned in 2019 what many newlyweds are finding out now, during the pandemic: Even if a wedding is different than what was first envisioned, it still can be meaningful and magical. Alex got through the ceremony wearing a boot and relying on a knee scooter, and the overall vibe was just as the couple hoped: natural and not too formal.

The reception’s 180 guests enjoyed food that reflected the couple’s personalities: Alex’s family's Wisconsin roots were honored with a huge cheese plate, and, instead of a wedding cake, the couple served Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

Most importantly, everyone had a great time—even the groom, who couldn’t get around quite as easily as he would have hoped. “I wanted it to be a party that no one wanted to leave, and that’s exactly how it was,” Alex says. Adds Hailey: “Everything still was perfect—it didn’t take away from the experience at all.”

The final twist in Hailey and Alex’s love story? Their former roommates not only served as a bridesmaid and groomsman; they married each other not long after. “We were both in their wedding as well,” Hailey says.

Vendors

Photographer: Kismet Visuals

Venue and caterer: Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove

Dessert: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Florist: Bear Roots Floral

Invitations: Minted.com

Ceremony music: Acoustic guitar by a friend of the couple

Cocktail hour music: A carefully curated playlist made by the couple

Reception music: DJ Tommy Nutter of Diamond Entertainment

Bride’s look: Gown from B. Loved Bridal Boutique, hair by Goode Beauty, makeup by Angie Warren Makeup Artistry

Groom’s look: Suit from The Black Tux

Rings: Edward Warren Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Show Me Your Mumu

Groomsmen’s suits: The Black Tux

Rehearsal dinner: Dos Hermanos Taco Truck