Wedding of the Week: Hannah & Josh Hamilton

Aug. 15, 2020 | Josh and Hannah (Jones) Hamilton consider themselves a match made in heaven—literally. Josh first crossed paths with Hannah’s friend Alesha during a Christian retreat, and Alesha promptly decided that Josh was Hannah’s “future husband,” telling Hannah as much not long after. Wanting none of it, Hannah steadfastly refused to meet Josh, who she thought “looked like bad news.”

After seeing each other at a local café on numerous occasions, however, Hannah finally decided to give Josh a chance—and it’s a good thing she did. The pair went to a concert together and talked after into the wee hours of the morning. After a summer apart doing mission trips (he in Chicago and she in Slovenia), they began their journey together.

Their original plans for a 2020 wedding had to be adjusted due to COVID-19, so the pair eloped in April and postponed celebrations until later in the summer. That party had an Ohio-meets-European vibe —“French garden was the goal,” Hannah says—and included countless nods to the couple’s families. Just a few of note include a wedding gown display Hannah curated from family members’ past weddings and her bouquet, which matched those of her mother and grandmother; Josh carried his dad’s pocket watch and a silver dollar his grandfather had given him. And of course, family and friends contributed homemade goods to the cookie cart; guests were invited to fill a box of cookies as their favor.

“Everything was absolutely perfect; each vendor blew their job out of the water,” Hannah says. “I don’t really want to plan a third wedding after this crazy year, but I would do it all over in a heartbeat if it meant working with my crew one more time!"

