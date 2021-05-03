Wedding of the Week: Mackenzie and Jim Hirst

Sept. 19, 2020 | Many elements of Mackenzie (Burkhart) and Jim Hirst’s wedding were bittersweet. Mackenzie’s father passed not long before the big day, but he was present at the wedding in many ways: Mackenzie incorporated fabric from one of his shirts into her bouquet, and she danced with her younger brother—who also escorted her down the aisle—to a song she and her father had chosen before his death. His best friend, who Mackenzie affectionately calls her uncle, officiated the ceremony, and she and Jim felt his presence thanks to the gorgeous weather they experienced during their entirely outdoor wedding.

The day wasn’t without its lighthearted moments, either, including the ring bearer drop-kicking his pillow at the officiant! Guests were kept safe thanks to distant, outdoor seating and guest favors of custom hand sanitizer bottles. “Despite COVID, it was the perfect day,” Mackenzie notes of the fall garden party-themed event.

