Wedding of the Week: Mackenzie and Jim Hirst
The couple threw a COVID-conscious garden party that honored lost loved ones.
Sept. 19, 2020 | Many elements of Mackenzie (Burkhart) and Jim Hirst’s wedding were bittersweet. Mackenzie’s father passed not long before the big day, but he was present at the wedding in many ways: Mackenzie incorporated fabric from one of his shirts into her bouquet, and she danced with her younger brother—who also escorted her down the aisle—to a song she and her father had chosen before his death. His best friend, who Mackenzie affectionately calls her uncle, officiated the ceremony, and she and Jim felt his presence thanks to the gorgeous weather they experienced during their entirely outdoor wedding.
The day wasn’t without its lighthearted moments, either, including the ring bearer drop-kicking his pillow at the officiant! Guests were kept safe thanks to distant, outdoor seating and guest favors of custom hand sanitizer bottles. “Despite COVID, it was the perfect day,” Mackenzie notes of the fall garden party-themed event.
Vendors
Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography
Ceremony, reception and caterer: Brookside Golf & Country Club
Cake: Fate Cakes
Florist: Blooms by Amanda
Rentals: String lights from Light Up Columbus
Stationery: TheSwoonPaperCo on Etsy
Ceremony/cocktail hour music: Columbus Symphony arrangement
Reception music: Matt Ryan Mobile DJ Entertainment
Videographer: Feikert Creative
Photo booth: The Fauxtobooth from Derk’s Works Photography
Wedding party transportation: Dublin Trolley
Bride’s look: Angel Rivera gown and a veil from White of Dublin, Badgley Mischka shoes, “something borrowed” accessories, makeup by 614 Beauty and Hair by Malisa Weaver
Groom’s look: J.Hilburn Custom-Made Men's Clothing suit and accessories
Rings: D.C. Johnson Ltd.
Bridesmaid gowns: Amsale
Groomsmen’s suits: Men’s Wearhouse
Ring bearer’s suit: Amazon
Rehearsal dinner: North High Brewing in Dublin
Hotel: AC Hotel by Marriott Columbus Dublin
Sunday brunch: Couple’s home