Wedding of the Week: Haley and Sam Metzger

July 4, 2020 | Bay Village residents Sam and Haley (Hackett) Metzger incorporated countless personal and familial details into their Independence Day wedding last year. The day carried an origami crane theme—a nod to their first date, where Haley says “Sam won me over with his origami skill by folding me a blue flower.” Legend has it that folding 1,000 paper cranes brings luck or grants a wish to the folder, and the Metzgers incorporated their folded birds into their ceremony décor.

The décor featured other personal touches, too, from cala lilies grown by Sam’s father to Haley’s dress, which was handmade by her aunt. Guest favors included sea glass the couple found on the shores of Lake Erie near their home, which was also used as décor, and Sam 3D printed the cupcake plate for the dessert table.

“The wedding venue, decorations and event in general were truly reflective of us and our love for each other,” Haley says. “We made it very personal, and it was so nice to share who we are together as a couple with our families.”

COVID protocol also had a place in the wedding, from masking indoors to eschewing a dance floor at the reception.

“Despite the fact that we were in the middle of a pandemic and we had to uninvite many guests, we were still able to safely celebrate this day with our family,” Haley notes.

Vendors

Photographer: AzkaLynn Photography

Ceremony and reception: The Grand Barn at the Mohicans

Officiant: Celebrations by Shari (Avon)

Caterer: In-house

Dessert: Sweet! The Mobile Cupcakery (Cleveland)

Florist: Four Seasons Wedding Florist (Loudonville)

Stationery: Shutterfly

Music: DIY playlist

Bride’s look: A gown and veil designed and made by Just Pam Designs (a family member in Pittsburgh); shoes from DSW, Swarovski earrings, and hair/makeup by friends

Groom’s look: suit from Macy’s

Rings: Deerwood Jewelers (a friend in Jacksonville, Florida)

Accommodations: Treehouses and cabins at the Mohicans