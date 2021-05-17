Wedding of the Week: Danielle and Zach Hume

May 18, 2019 | They say dog is man’s best friend, and Zach and Danielle (Anderzack) Hume’s dog Ham certainly proves the point. The pup made his escape from Zach’s yard early in the couple’s relationship; he was found hours later wandering Danielle’s street. “It was clear that Hamilton knew we were meant to be together before we did,” Danielle says; this week marks the second anniversary of and Zach Hume’s colorful pre-pandemic wedding.

The day was filled with homages to the couple’s family, from the lace wrapping Danielle’s bouquet (taken from her late grandmother’s wedding gown) and the flowers themselves (designed by a family member of Danielle’s) to the couple’s rings (Danielle’s engagement ring belonged to her late stepmother and the small diamonds in it came from her mother; Zach’s ring belonged to his late father).

But despite these personal touches, Danielle says the most memorable moment of the day came during the afternoon portrait session, when photographers Seth and Beth Kerechanin were working on one of their epic captures.

“Seth had him jumping in the air, and on about the third take I heard [Zach’s pants] rip,” Danielle remembers. “I of course was dying laughing, and Seth and Beth were trying to assure Zach they would sew them back together.” Fortunately, Pursuit came to the rescue: The couple took their trolley to the Short North shop, which replaced his pants and even hemmed them on the spot.

“The day was perfect—better than we could've imagined,” Danielle says. “The food at Juniper was amazing, the flowers were stunning, and our guests spent the night drinking our signature cocktails, named after our dogs, and dancing the night away.”

Vendors

Photographer: Seth & Beth Wedding Photography

Ceremony: Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Reception: Juniper (now closed and reopened as The Revery at North 4th Corridor)

Caterer: In-house

Cake: Kittie’s Cakes

Florist: Bartz Viviano Flowers & Gifts (Toledo)

Stationery: Chelsea Burgin and Ting Stationery (Cleveland)

Music: Buckeye Entertainment

Bride’s look: BHLDN gown and accessories; hair by Becky Bail of Beck’s Beehive, makeup by MM Creative Studios

Groom’s look: Suit from Pursuit; morning shave and haircut at Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor

Bridesmaids’ gowns: BHLDN

Groomsmen’s suits: Pursuit

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus Downtown