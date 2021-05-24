Wedding of the Week: Eileen and Matthieu McLean

March 14, 2020 | The church where Matthieu and Eileen (Adamo) McLean wed last year holds special meaning for the couple: It’s where they first met in 2011 during a young adult group event. Matthieu was visiting relatives; he and Eileen hung out several times after their initial meeting before he had to return to his home in Canada. The pair kept in touch via Skype until he visited again 15 months later and asked Eileen to be his girlfriend.

“Distance makes the heart grow fonder” became something of a motto for the couple, who took turns visiting one another and exchanging “thousands of phone calls, video chats and text messages,” Eileen says. During a visit in March 2019, Matthieu formally asked Eileen’s father for permission to marry her and, upon receiving it, quickly designed a ring while Eileen was visiting a friend in Maryland. When she returned, he proposed during a trip to visit “their” tree at Highbanks Metro Park.

Wedding planning was complicated, Eileen says, as it co-occurred with Matthieu’s immigration process on a fiancé visa, “which added a lot more planning than usual when it came to timeline, to ensure everything would line up for his visa to be approved and for us to have our wedding Mass, ceremony and reception with family and friends all on the same day,” she says. Further complicating matters was the COVID-19 pandemic, though the pair was fortunate to be able to tie the knot shortly before the state shut down to help curb the spread.

