Wedding of the Week: Natalie and Joshua McPheron

Aug. 15, 2020 | Joshua and Natalie (Herning) McPheron know firsthand that strong friendship and religious faith are two solid foundations upon which to build a relationship: The pair met during a freshman scholarship program at Bowling Green State University, but deepened their friendship during a mission trip and subsequent internship at their campus church. By the end of their sophomore year, the then-best friends decided to elevate their relationship to the next level.

The day of their wedding, Natalie says one of her favorite memories will always be seeing Josh at the end of the aisle—and his emotional reaction to seeing her. (Looking at the photos, who can blame her? We’re smitten ourselves.) While the couple had skipped a first look, they did do a “first touch,” wherein the pair held hands while separated by a corner of a building. “It was so comforting and sweet to hold his hand and pray with him before our wedding,” Natalie says.

At the reception, the newlyweds spread the love: They gave one of their bridesmaids and her husband their very own first dance as well, after their May wedding and reception had to be canceled due to COVID.

“It really was the most perfect day,” Natalie says. “Our vendors were amazing, and the Farm at Harvest Hills staff were the most kind and accommodating people. … [They] worked so hard to keep everything safe.”

Vendors

Photographer: Captured Photography

Ceremony and reception: The Farm at Harvest Hills

Catering: PC Events Catering

Cake: Fresh Start Café and Bakery

Florist: Alex “Tyler” Basile of Connells Maple Lee Flower & Gifts

Stationery: Shutterfly.com and DIY

Music: Buckeye Entertainment

Videographer: Josh Zuck Videography

Rehearsal dinner: The Farm at Harvest Hills

Newlyweds’ accommodations: Landoll’s Mohican Castle

Bride’s look: L’Amour Calla Blanche gown from Wendy’s Bridal, veil purchased on Facebook Marketplace, Sun + Stone shoes from Macy’s, grandmother’s necklace, jewelry from Amazon and Francesca’s, hair by Sydney Poehler of 614 Beauty, makeup by Taelor Ammon

Groom’s look: Suit and accessories from Men’s Wearhouse

Engagement ring: C Sterling Jewelers (Perrysburg)

Wedding bands: Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers

Bridesmaid gowns: David’s Bridal

Groomsmen suits: Men’s Wearhouse

Flower girl’s dress: JCPenney

Ring bearer’s suit: Kohl’s