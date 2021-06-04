Real Columbus Wedding: Lauren Kantzer & Kayvon Padidar

Brooke Preston

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2020 issue of Columbus Weddings, which was published in August 2020.

Oct. 19, 2019 | Kayvon and Lauren Padidar didn’t hit it off right away when they met as Ohio State students. As they began to hang out and grow closer over the years, however, the two slowly realized they had more than a friendship or passing fling on their hands. “I realized she was ‘the one’ after we had been together for a while and had been through some ups and downs,” Kayvon explains. “I saw how loyal, genuine and supportive she was through it all, and the rest was history!”

Kayvon wanted to go big with a proposal. “She loves mysteries, puzzles and riddles, so I figured what could be more fitting than a scavenger hunt?” He and Lauren’s mom secretly coordinated for months to plan an epic, day-long adventure. On July 22, 2018, Kayvon planted a dozen clues across the city, which guided Lauren through a day of pampering, culminating at the Columbus Park of Roses with Kayvon “sweating up a storm” with the ring, the couple’s dog Harley and the final clue. Says Lauren, “It was magical, truly the most unforgettable day of my whole life!”

On Oct. 19, 2019, the couple were married in front of 180 guests at Dock580 (now closed). Lauren explained that small, personal touches kept memories of loved ones close. “My grandmother had passed away before she could see me get married—she was a florist who loved gardenias. Our florist for the wedding, Heather, put gardenias in my bouquet, my mom’s corsage and my sister’s bouquet. It made it feel like she was with us during this special day. I also wrapped a charm on my bouquet of a picture of my grandma and grandpa on their wedding day.”

After the ceremony, Buckeye Entertainment kept the crowd on the dance floor all evening. A dessert table by Chasing Perfection and the couple’s signature blackberry martini wedding cocktail also kept spirits high. Guest favors honored Kayvon’s Iranian family heritage; his mother purchased the special thank-you gifts on a recent trip to visit family there.

The newlyweds enjoyed every moment of their big day, but advise engaged couples to make sure each detail of their vision is communicated to vendors in advance. “We could have given our DJ specific instructions on timing for the reception entrance songs, but we didn’t think it was necessary,” says Lauren. “It would have been a good idea, because there were certain parts of the song I would have liked to play. Still, don’t sweat the small stuff. My wedding was everything I could have dreamed of and more!”

Kayvon agrees. “Enjoy the big day; take time to soak it all in, because it goes faster than you think!”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Venue at Dock580 (now operating as Brick & Mortar)

Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake

Dessert table: Chasing Perfection

Flowers: Evergreen Flower Co.

Rentals: Aiden & Grace, Lost and Found Vintage

Bridal gown and accessories: La Jeune Mariee

Hair and makeup: Design by Anne

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Macy’s

Groom’s accessories: Tie from Men’s Wearhouse, socks and pocket square from Etsy

Rings: Diamonds Direct

Bridesmaids’ gowns: Gilded Social

Ceremony music: Steven Vance Entertainment

Reception music: Buckeye Entertainment

Photographer: Nicole Leoné Miller Photography

Videographer: Nik Williams

Invitations: Ink & Ivory

Seating chart mirror: Signatures by Sheri